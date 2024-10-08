The Prestigious Nobel Prize in Medicine is awarded to an American Geneticist

Once more, the prestigious Nobel Prize in Medicine is bestowed upon U.S. citizens: Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun take home the laurels for uncovering microRNA's function in controlling gene actions. According to the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, this revelation has been acknowledged.

MicroRNAs are unique RNA molecules that carry immense significance in controlling gene operations. This year, Ambros and Ruvkun are celebrated for their groundbreaking discovery, acknowledged by the Nobel Committee.

The Nobel Prize in Medicine is a highly esteemed award recognized worldwide. Last year, the laurels went to Hungarian biochemist Katalin Karikó and her American counterpart, Drew Weissman, whose research in mRNA opened new avenues in fighting diseases like COVID-19 through mRNA vaccines.

