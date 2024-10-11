The Prestigious Nobel Peace Prize is Awarded to the Anti-Nuclear Advocacy Group

Amidst the ongoing global conflicts and unrest, there were whispers that the Nobel Peace Prize might not be handed out this year. However, it was given to a Japanese organization, Nihon Hidankyo, which works towards nuclear disarmament. According to the head of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Jørgen Watne Frydnes, this group was chosen due to the increasing normalization of using nuclear weapons, which they strongly oppose. Nihon Hidankyo was established by individuals who survived the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

As per Alfred Nobel's testament, the Peace Prize should be given annually to those who have made notable achievements in promoting international understanding, reducing military forces, and convening peace conferences.

Since its inception in 1901, 104 Nobel Peace Prizes have been awarded, primarily to individuals but also to notable organizations. The uncertainty of awarding the prize this year was a possibility due to the numerous ongoing conflicts around the world. This hasn't happened since 1972.

Last year, the prize was given to the imprisoned Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi for her advocacy for women's rights, democracy, and against the death penalty. The committee stated that the award also recognized the hundreds of thousands who protested against the "discrimination and repression policy of the theocratic regime in Iran towards women."

The recipients of this year's Nobel Prizes in Physics, Medicine, Chemistry, and Literature were announced respectively in October and November. The laureates for the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences, sponsored by the Swedish central bank, will be announced next week.

The Nobel Prizes are valued at 11 million Swedish kronor (around 970,000 euros) and are awarded on December 10, marking Alfred Nobel's death anniversary in 1896.

