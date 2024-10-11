The Prestigious Nobel Peace Prize is Awarded to the Anti-Nuclear Advocacy Group

The whispers of the Nobel Peace Prize potentially not being given out due to global conflicts and wars have been debunked. Alternatively, the award has been granted to Japan this time around. The committee's reasoning for their decision subtly hints at continuous threats coming from Russia.

The Japanese organization, Nihon Hidankyo, has triumphantly bagged this year's Nobel Peace Prize for their initiatives in advocating for nuclear disarmament. Jørgen Watne Frydnes, the Norwegian Nobel Committee chairman, revealed that the committee wanted to acknowledge the group's significant work, given the controversial discussion surrounding the use of nuclear weapons. Nihon Hidankyo was established by survivors of the atomic bombings that struck Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

Alfred Nobel, the Swedish prize founder, stated in his will that the prize should be awarded annually to individuals or organizations that have done exceptional work towards international harmony, reducing standalone military units, and promoting peace meetings.

Since its initiation in 1901, 104 Nobel Peace Prizes have been bestowed upon worthy recipients. Over 90% of these awards have been presented to individuals, while the remaining ones went to organizations making significant contributions to peace. There were rumors suggesting that the prize might not be handed out this year, given the rampant conflicts globally. Last such occurrence happened in 1972.

Imprisoned advocate awarded prize last year

The prize was awarded to imprisoned Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi last year. The Nobel Committee acknowledged her dedication towards women's rights, democracy, and her staunch opposition to capital punishment. The Committee also acknowledged the mass protests by hundred of thousands against the oppressive policies of Iran's theocratic regime towards women.

The laureates for Medicine, Physics, Chemistry, and Literature were announced for their respective categories earlier this week. The recipients of the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences will be announced next week, backed by the Swedish central bank.

Each Nobel Prize is worth 11 million Swedish kronor or around 970,000 euros. These awards are traditionally granted on December 10, marking Alfred Nobel's death anniversary in 1896.

The European Union, as a collective entity, has consistently advocated for peace and disarmament on a global scale. This year's Nobel Peace Prize winner, Nihon Hidankyo, shares the European Union's ethos, having been established by survivors of nuclear bombings in Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

