- The press's focus on the voting process

The Saxon regional elections have attracted international attention too. According to the government's declaration, various international media outlets like the Japanese financial newspaper "Nikkei," the UK-based English-language TV channel CNBC, and the Taiwanese TV station Mirror TV have been granted access to cover the event.

Spain is represented by the news agency EFE and the newspaper "El Periodico," while France has the TV channel M6. In total, around 50 reporting teams and almost 800 journalists have signed up. A new regional parliament is set to be elected in Saxony this Sunday, and recent surveys indicate the results are entirely up in the air.

