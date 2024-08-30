Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsDresden

The press's focus on the voting process

Prior to the Saxon state election, the parliament's square transforms into a bustling media hub. Equipment for the upcoming broadcast is being erected, scheduled for this Sunday's electoral event.

 and  Hanna Hofmann
1 min read
International media is also showing significant interest in the Saxon state election. (Archival...
International media is also showing significant interest in the Saxon state election. (Archival Image)

- The press's focus on the voting process

The Saxon regional elections have attracted international attention too. According to the government's declaration, various international media outlets like the Japanese financial newspaper "Nikkei," the UK-based English-language TV channel CNBC, and the Taiwanese TV station Mirror TV have been granted access to cover the event.

Spain is represented by the news agency EFE and the newspaper "El Periodico," while France has the TV channel M6. In total, around 50 reporting teams and almost 800 journalists have signed up. A new regional parliament is set to be elected in Saxony this Sunday, and recent surveys indicate the results are entirely up in the air.

The international media interest extends beyond Europe, with the Japanese financial newspaper "Nikkei" also planning to cover the elections in Dresden. Despite being located in Germany, the Saxon regional elections in Dresden have drawn attention from Taiwanese TV station Mirror TV.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Latest