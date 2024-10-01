The Presidents Cup saw a spike in temperament: Team USA secures 10th consecutive victory despite swearing-related allegations controversy

A Sunday triumph brought about a stellar US squad securing their 10th back-to-back victory in the biennial competition, with team captain Keegan Bradley sealing the final point in a 18.5–11.5 defeat of the International Team at Royal Montreal Golf Club in Canada.

Xander Schauffele, a 2022 double major champion, kickstarted 12 final singles matches with a dominant 4&3 (four-hole lead going into final three holes) victory against Australia’s Jason Day, placing Bradley’s team merely 3.5 points away from securing the win due to their 11–7 lead entering the closing day.

Points ascribed to Russell Henley, Patrick Cantlay, and a half-point shared between unbeaten Sam Burns ensured that despite Scottie Scheffler’s defeat to Hideki Matsuyama, Bradley confirmed another US triumph, as opponent Kim Si-woo failed to convert a 10-foot putt in the last hole.

This triumph signified a ten-year milestone for Bradley, who had last represented the US squad during their defeat against Europe in the 2014 Ryder Cup.

Now 38, Bradley expects to utilize the lessons from this week’s victory to prepare for his appointment as captain for the 45th Ryder Cup in New York.

“The last time I participated in one of these, I became the decisive point for the Europeans in the Ryder Cup. Ten years later, I got to accomplish the same today – something I will cherish for the rest of my life,” Bradley shared with the press.

“I learned a lot from Jim and Tabitha (Furyk) this week. It was the best job I’ve ever witnessed undertaken as a captain and from a captain's spouse,” he added.

A questionable act

The International Team refused to go down without a fight, as they attempted to earn their first win since 1998.

An opening 5-0 US onslaught had created a path for an easy victory, but captain Mike Weir’s side made a recovery with an impressive sweep of their own on Friday, narrowing the gap and sparking the contest.

The comeback began with fired-up South Korean youngster Tom Kim. The 22-year-old, a promising newcomer on the PGA Tour with three victories already, had stirred American sentiments on the previous day during a fourball match with Scheffler, celebrating exuberantly after sinking a long birdie putt before departing for the next tee prior to Scheffler’s subsequent missed effort.

Though Scheffler conceded that Kim had “provoked the bear,” he excused the incident as an essential element of competition, adding, “We’re friends afterwards; we’re not friends during.”

Assistant captain Kevin Kisner demonstrated less tolerance, likening Kim’s decision to abandon Scheffler during his putt as an ill-advised move.

“They took sportsmanship too far and crossed over the line on integrity,” Kisner told Golf Channel.

Sky Sports analyst Paul McGinley labeled it a disrespectful act, but Kim reasoned that there was no purpose in sticking around to watch Scheffler's victorious putt.

“It wasn’t an attempt to be rude or engage in any unsportsmanlike maneuvers; we were solely focused on our game,” the three-time PGA Tour champion said.

“It may appear as if I’m simply celebrating wildly, but it’s not; it’s about celebrating for my team,” he added.

“Defiantly spirited”

Kim was once more at the forefront of the drama on Saturday after accusing the American squad of cursing at him.

Following victories against Bradley and Wyndham Clark, Kim teamed up with compatriot Kim Si-woo once more for a thrilling foursomes bout against Cantlay and Schauffele.

Tensions escalated when Kim became aggrieved after Cantlay refused to concede a putt, and hostilities were intensified when his teammate acknowledged the stunning chip-in with a “night night” celebration from NBA star Steph Curry.

Although the victory ultimately proved premature, the fallout lingered past the final putt.

“As events started to wind down, it became notably feisty out there. I could hear some players cursing at us,” Tom Kim admitted.

“I don’t think good sportsmanship was displayed there. But it is a part of the fun. I understand it. The American team rallied us,” he said.

Schauffele denied the accusations, insisting that they had displayed the utmost care towards their opponents.

“We were attempting to appease the crowd when they were hitting,” the world No. 2 explained to reporters.

“I have no idea if anybody actually did anything like that. I don’t believe any of our guys would perform such a thing. Therefore, I’m unsure what he might have heard.”

After tying Burns in their Sunday singles match, Kim, who concluded the week with a 1-2-1 record, revealed he had approached Schauffele and captain Furyk to apologize for his previous day’s remarks.

“I simply told him, ‘Hey, I didn’t intend it to come across negatively. If it did, I just expressed my apologies,’” Kim said.

“I believed there was a misunderstanding on my part, which I should have clarified better. This event is all about doing things that you would never do and generating energy and participating in various entertaining activities. If I do particular things on the greens when I make putts, I expect the same from them. It was all about that.”

Schauffele chose not to disclose the conversation between him and Furyk, labeling it as a personal matter. Later on, he expressed excitement about facing the four South Korean players from the International team, specifically the Kim tandem, Im Sung-jae, and Ben An.

"Tom and Si-woo together... This course could potentially stretch to around 7,000 yards, but those lads cover roughly 9,000 yards during a round of golf, at least based on my experiences against them. They execute some mind-blowing shots," shared Schauffele.

"It's great for golf. As a competitor, I admire it. It's not my style, but I appreciate it because that's how they play. If I were to get worked up and lose focus, I might end up making a bogey on the next hole, but those guys are energized and picking up birdies left and right," he added.

"I hold immense respect for all members of that team, but the Koreans definitely raise the temperature, without a shadow of a doubt."

