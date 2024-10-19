The Potential Risks of Regular Alcohol Consumption

A glass of wine with dinner, a cold one after work, a few more on the weekend: Alcohol is deeply embedded in our culture. But is it still pleasure or already an addiction? A doctor cautions: Addiction begins sooner than many think.

The health campaign "Dry January" (dry January) encourages abstaining from alcohol for a month starting from New Year's Day and has gained widespread recognition. However, there's another action month, "Sober October" (sober October), which encourages avoiding alcohol during October.

Dr. Gernot Rücker, a physician, views such campaigns as valuable initial steps to raise awareness about the dangers of alcohol intake, as he shared in an interview with ntv.de. This emergency physician and anesthesiologist has spent years researching intoxication and advocates for a stricter perspective towards alcohol as a pleasure and intoxicant. He believes that one month of sobriety is insufficient and then frequently reaching for the bottle again: "At the end of each day, ask yourself, 'Do I need an alcoholic drink in this situation?' It's honestly evident that a non-alcoholic alternative is possible in most scenarios."

Mia Gatow is also skeptical about campaigns like "Sober October," "Dry January," and others. The Berlin author has been alcohol-free for seven years and has documented her personal history of alcohol addiction in the book "Rausch und Klarheit" (intoxication and clarity). She recalls trying to abstain from alcohol for four weeks to prove to herself that she was not an alcoholic, only to return to drinking afterward.

According to Rücker, these patterns demonstrate problematic consumption: "Anyone who sets rules for themselves to drink is already an alcoholic." And Gatow also admits in hindsight that periods of sobriety merely served as a means of justifying her addiction: "I strategically planned the dry periods to convince myself that I didn't have a problem."

The statistics indicate that Gatow is not alone in facing this issue. According to the "Alcohol Action Week," approximately 1.77 million Germans aged 18 to 64 are alcohol-dependent. The "German Main Office for Addiction Issues (DHS) 2024 Annual Report on Addiction" suggests that roughly 7.9 million individuals within this age group consume alcohol in a harmful manner. Estimates by the "German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ)" indicate that over 40,000 individuals in Germany die prematurely annually due to the aftermath of alcohol consumption.

Rücker experiences the consequences of risky alcohol consumption in his job as an emergency physician daily: "Approximately one-fifth of emergency service calls involve alcohol. When someone has died in a car crash, I am the one who has to deliver the news." He condemns the sale of spirits and other drinks at gas stations despite the high number of alcohol-related traffic accidents and "around 60,000 drunk drivers daily" as "unacceptable."

However, it's not just gas stations but also supermarket checkout areas, kiosks, football games, birthdays, and family celebrations that seem inseparable from alcohol. And it frequently serves as a catalyst for conflicts: "At almost every village or shooting festival, there are fights with head injuries. Not to mention rapes. And yet, this drug is so highly prescribed in Germany – that's an alcohol dictatorship," says Rücker.

"Anyone who drinks every day is an alcoholic"

For Gatow, there was never a single accident or extreme experience under the influence that made her realize her alcohol problem. Instead, she perceived the addiction as a gradual process, a growing part of her daily life. "It took up more and more space in my life and bothered me more and more. I attempted to control the drinking, but never truly succeeded. Eventually, I had lost control over my own life."

Although she managed to keep her drinking habits hidden from others – thanks to the societal norms of after-work beers, dinner wines, toasting champagne, and weekend binges – she advocates for the term 'alcoholic' to be removed from its taboo zone, destigmatized, and reconsidered. The popular, dramatic image of alcoholism as depicted by society – that of people who have lost everything and live on the streets with shaking hands – does not capture the reality. The majority of alcoholics, she believes, resemble ordinary individuals with jobs, families, friends, and partners, who go to work.

Rücker also cautions against stereotypical media portrayals of alcoholism and encourages broadening the application of the term beyond the stereotype: "Anyone who drinks every day is an alcoholic."

But what should one do if one detects problematic consumption patterns in themselves or someone close to them? Rücker suggests openness and honesty: "Reveal your concerns to your family or trusted friends. However, companies also offer assistance programs for addicts. In such cases, one can have a confidential conversation with the employer." If there is no such opportunity, seek professional help in the form of therapy, for instance, through the "German Addiction Help." If one wishes to address someone else's drinking, do so when they are sober: "Confronting an alcoholic during consumption with their consumption is the worst thing you can do."

When Gatow shared her struggle with alcohol dependency and her decision to stay sober, her friends generally responded with approval and empathy: "Most of them acknowledged it and said, 'awesome, you're not drinking anymore, so let's just grab some coffee or water instead.'" However, there were a few who reacted negatively, possibly due to their own problematic drinking habits.

For the Berliner, confronting her alcohol addiction and transitioning into sobriety was a liberating turning point that significantly transformed her life: "At first, there are noticeable short-term improvements. Sleep quality improves, skin clarity too, energy levels increase, and overall mood becomes brighter. But in the long run, even more profound changes occur. One becomes more resilient to crises and more reliable. Sobriety provides a certain sense of autonomy, making it the best part."

However, giving up alcohol also meant letting go of some preconceived notions about herself and rediscovering her true self: "Before, I believed I was rebellious due to my drinking habits. But then I realized that many people do the same thing. Therefore, drinking is the mainstream, while sobriety embodies rebellion."

Individuals who intend to avoid alcohol consumption throughout October are encouraged by the author to extend their break and experience the medium and long-term changes: "If I had known how wonderful it feels and the benefits it brings, I would have stopped drinking much sooner."

