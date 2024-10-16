The potential health insurance costs might escalate by nearly one percentage point.

According to a report from "Politico", the consultative board for statutory health insurance suggests raising the supplementary contribution considerably. This could result in employees and employers having to cough up more money: The increase could be as high as 0.8 percentage points. This would place us at a record high.

The proposed increase in the average supplementary contribution, which currently stands at 1.7%, would bring it up to 2.5%, as reported by "Politico". The consultative board, made up of representatives from the Federal Ministry of Health, statutory health insurance, and the Federal Office for Social Security, came to this decision after discussions on the financial status of health insurance funds that lasted until Tuesday evening.

This recommendation sets the stage for Health Minister Karl Lauterbach, who must decide on the average supplementary contribution by early November. The exact amount varies depending on each health insurance fund.

The health insurance contribution typically includes a general contribution rate, which is the same for all funds and currently stands at 14.6%, and an additional contribution, which is determined individually. Both the general contribution rate and the additional contribution are shared equally by employees and employers, or by pensioners and the pension insurance.

If the supplementary contribution is raised in 2025, the health insurance contribution will reach an all-time high. With the regular contribution rate, the total contribution would then be 17.1%, which would be deducted from the gross wage. Together with contributions to pension, long-term care, and unemployment insurance, social security contributions would then go up from the current 40.9% to 41.7%. Additionally, childless contributors pay an extra 0.6 percentage points for long-term care insurance.

The contribution rates were highest in 2006 at 41.9%, and they reached a record value in 2003 at 42.0%. The level of social security contributions is often a point of discussion in Germany because they increase labor costs.

