The potential cost of butter may increment further.

Recent demand for less milk and higher fat content has affected butter prices dramatically. The managing director of the dairy industry association, Björn Börgermann, shared this information, citing reduced milk supplies from farmers and lower fat content in raw milk as contributing factors. The reduced fat availability due to increased demand for other dairy products, like cheese, and fewer butter imports have also contributed to the price surge. The prices for butter have significantly increased, with spreadable fat costing nearly 21% more than last year. The retail sector ultimately determines the final price of butter in stores.

While the trade sector remained tight-lipped about potential price increases, the scarcity of basic raw materials has impacted manufacturing and distribution costs. The German Food Trade Association's managing director, Philipp Hennerkes, highlighted this issue. The prominent retailers, Aldi Nord, Lidl, and Rewe, declined to comment on the price development. The wholesale prices for block butter have surpassed the 2022 record high of 7.95 euros per kilogram, according to the German Dairy Farmers Association, and similar increases are anticipated for packaged butter post-holidays.

Börgermann reassured that while prices have fluctuated in the past, "prices have always gone up and down." As of July 2024, consumers paid 39% more for butter compared to 2020, according to the Federal Statistical Office. The number of milk cows and dairy farms in Germany has been dwindling for years, with only 3.7 million animals and 50,600 farms remaining in 2023.

