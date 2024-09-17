The potential conflict within the Murdoch clan could significantly influence the path forward for Fox News.

What happens following the demise of patriarch Murdoch, known for his conservative stance, remains uncertain. Could his moderate offspring like James challenge Lachlan, the preferred successor with conservative leanings, for control over Fox News? Could James steer Fox towards a more progressive direction?

These questions lie at the core of the Murdoch family's less-publicized succession battle, currently unfolding in a Nevada court. At 93, Murdoch is attempting to modify the family trust he established years ago, granting his four eldest children equal votes to determine the future of his conservative media empire post-death. He hopes to modify the structure to keep Lachlan in control for an extended period.

Should Murdoch prevail in this Reno, Nevada, probate court, James' potential plans to revamp Fox News would face significant obstacles.

In my recently published hardcover edition of the book "Web of Deceit", I highlight James' long-standing discomfort with Fox's right-wing programming.

James, who departed from the family enterprise in 2020 due to content disagreements, welcomed President Biden to his residence for a fundraiser in 2022 and endorsed Vice President Harris earlier this month. He privately criticizes Fox's prime-time talk shows as pernicious and decries how the network's misinformation distorts public discourse. According to a source, James has even drafted proposals to realign Fox News towards fact-based news, moving away from pro-Trump propaganda.

The prospect of James' takeover is debated and sometimes feared within Fox News itself. Some prominent hosts have expressed interest in adapting their personal brands to resonate with James, and some Fox personalities have endeavored to establish connections with him, despite Lachlan's position as CEO of Fox Corp.

The tune from the HBO drama "Succession" may be resonating in your mind right now. Some clever (or manipulative) Fox hosts have strategized on how to stay relevant in case the political landscape shifts post-Murdoch's death. However, Murdoch is currently attempting to shape these circumstances in Reno.

Last year, Murdoch sought to amend the terms of the family trust, as first reported by The New York Times in July.

As per the existing rules, Lachlan, James, Elisabeth, and Prudence gain equal voting rights after their father's death. This allows for the potential ousting of Lachlan through a 3-to-1 vote. Fox Corp's television business and News Corp, the publishing arm that owns the Wall Street Journal and New York Post, might be subject to transformation in the future.

Liberals have long hoped for this possibility, viewing it as a potential antidote to Fox's poisonous influence. (Maureen Dowd of The New York Times suggested James could be this antidote in a 2020 column.) But Murdoch, notorious for his conservative views, appears intent on preserving his media outlets' right-wing orientation even beyond his death. This appears to be the underlying motive for his bid to subvert the irrevocable trust.

Billions of dollars are at stake. Murdoch's side, without explicitly stating so, argues that maintaining the company's political stance and keeping Fox's viewers engaged in pro-Trump programming is advantageous for all stakeholders, including his other children.

James, Elisabeth, and Prudence oppose this change. Consequently, the family members are present in Reno for crucial hearings. The proceedings began on Monday and may last about two weeks, according to a source who requested anonymity due to the case's secrecy. Initially, the court refused to acknowledge the Murdochs' involvement, but on Monday, the dispute became visible as Murdoch entered the courtroom through the main entrance. A public docket listing indicates that the proceedings will continue until at least next Tuesday.

This dispute is both intensely personal and politically charged, hence its significance beyond the Murdoch family circle. With the backing of Elisabeth and Prudence, James could theoretically assume control of the family business in the future. Yet, Murdoch is attempting to thwart these plans until the judge delivers their verdict. Pending this, Fox employees will continue to speculate about the old guard, the new challenger, and the overall fate of the network.

