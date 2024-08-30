- The Postponement of the Rotsbar's Trial against Captain Orban of RB

The appeal hearing scheduled for challenging the red card given to RB Leipzig captain Willi Orban has been moved up. The German Football Association made this announcement today, stating that it will now occur on Thursday at 1:00 PM, instead of the original date of next Monday. Orban is protesting the judgement made by the sports court, which decided to ban him from two league matches. Consequently, Orban will continue to serve his suspension during this period, and will unfortunately miss the highly anticipated Bundesliga match against reigning champions Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday at 6:30 PM/Sky.

In the 85th minute of RB Leipzig's 1:0 victory against Bochum last Saturday, Orban intentionally fouled opposing attacker Myron Boadu, resulting in a red card. Coach Marco Rose had hoped for leniency, stating that Orban barely had contact with the ball.

The German Football Association (German FA) revealed that Orban's appeal hearing against his red card is no longer on next Monday, but rather on Thursday at 1:00 PM. Despite the shifted date, Orban's suspension issued by the sports court for two league matches will still apply, affecting his availability for RB Leipzig's crucial Bundesliga encounter against Bayer Leverkusen.

Read also: