The postponement of Germany's relocation plan for the "distressed bear" Gaia

"Problematic" Gaia, who took the life of a 26-year-old runner in Italy last year, was set to relocate this year to a high-security compound in the Black Forest. However, the transfer of the animal to the Alternative Wolf and Bear Park in the Black Forest has been pushed back until spring 2025. A representative explained that this delay is due to construction setbacks, primarily caused by weather conditions.

This 17-year-old bear, sister of "problematic" Bruno, attacked and fatally injured a runner in the Val di Sole in northern Italy last April. She was subsequently captured and will now be transported to the bear park, a place that provides her with some distance from visitor traffic.

In the aftermath of the incident, Gaia was originally scheduled for euthanasia. Following intense legal disputes, animal rights advocates managed to secure the bear's continued existence, which they named JJ4. The bear park in Bad Rippoldsau-Schapbach had agreed some time ago to accept Gaia. She is currently housed in an enclosure nearby Trento, Italy.

"Gaia should have been put down"

The planned one-hectare outdoor enclosure for Gaia, funded by donations, is projected to cost around one million euros. It will be enclosed by roughly three-meter-high electric fences and fortified with an "underground protection" system to prevent Gaia from tunneling her way out. Surveillance cameras are included in the plans. Recent heavy rainfall has complicated the construction process, as the terrain is heavily wooded and hilly.

The bear park is not pleased about Gaia's arrival. "It would have been better to put Gaia down since she is accustomed to freedom," the representative commented. "Spending the rest of her life in captivity is a living hell for her." While bears that had previously lived in the circus or in private possession can significantly improve their quality of life upon transfer to the bear park, this is not typically the case for bears that once lived in the wild.

Gaia will never be content in captivity. "This results in unnecessary suffering and animal cruelty," the representative stated. In theory, the capture and imprisonment of notorious wild bears should not be justified. However, there have been past instances where the bear park has made exceptions to this rule.

Gaia will not interact with visitors and will initially be isolated in her enclosure. As circumstances evolve, other bears living in the bear park may be introduced to her at a later time. The exact date of Gaia's arrival in the Black Forest has not yet been determined. At present, no transport date has been established.

The Alternative Wolf and Bear Park in the Black Forest is home to numerous animals that have been rescued from distressing situations. Included in this group is Gaia's mother, Brown Bear Jurka. Gaia's brother Bruno became the first bear to set foot in Bavaria in 170 years during the summer of 2006. Regrettably, he was eventually shot in the Bavarian Rotwand region.

Despite the delayed transfer, Gaia's sister, who was involved in a fatal bear attack in Italy, is now set to join the bears at the Alternative Wolf and Bear Park due to construction setbacks caused by weather conditions. The park's representative expressed their disappointment, believing that Gaia, who is accustomed to freedom, would suffer in captivity.

The bear park representative lamented, "It would have been better to put Gaia down since she is accustomed to freedom. Spending the rest of her life in captivity is a living hell for her." This sentiment echoes concerns over the well-being of bears that were once wild, as they may never truly adapt to life in captivity, leading to unnecessary suffering.

Read also: