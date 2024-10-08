The Pope selects 21 new cardinals, expanding the group that will decide his eventual replacement.

Older gentleman, 87-year-old Francis, unexpectedly declared some news, bringing up the intense dispute in the Middle East and commemorating the October 7 incidents impacting Israel.

The new roll call includes Dominique Mathieu, the Archbishop of Tehran, a Belgian missionary, with the pope opting for a cardinal position in Iran as part of Francis' mission to foster dialogue between Christianity and Islam, and establish tranquility in the Middle East.

The pope pleaded to the global community to halt the sequence of retaliation and cease repeating attacks, similar to the one conducted by Iran a few days ago, that might drag the region into a devastating war.

He emphasized that all nations deserved to exist in peace and stability, and their territories should not be attacked or violated; sovereignty must be respected and safeguarded through dialogue and peace, not hatred and warfare.

Francis also opted for Mykola Bychok, a Ukrainian bishop, aged 44, who will stand out as the youngest cardinal, caring for Ukrainian Greek Catholic community members in Australia.

During his tenure, Francis restructured the body responsible for electing his successor, aligning it with the international church. He eliminated the traditional rule that specifically appointed bishops from particular dioceses, mostly in Italy, as cardinals and initiated the practice of bestowing 'red hats' to individuals from peripheral regions, including those devoid of cardinals in the past.

Bishops from Indonesia, Algeria, Japan, and Ivory Coast are among the newly announced cardinals by the pope. They will be honored by Francis on December 8, with the archbishop of Toronto, Frank Leo, and British theologian, friar Timothy Radcliffe, among this distinguished gathering.

Only cardinals below 80 years of age are permitted to vote in a papal election, while all cardinals can join in the decisive pre-conclave meetings to outline the profile of the next pope. With this recent appointment, Francis has chosen a majority of the individuals who will select his successor.

At the moment of the pope's disclosure, there were 122 eligible cardinals, aged 80 or younger, eligible to participate in future conclaves. Legally, the number of such cardinals is limited to 120; however, previous popes have often exceeded this limit.

Cardinals rank second in the church hierarchy and possess significant roles within the Vatican, acting as the pope's main counsel. The pope has often reminded the cardinals that their role ought to be seen as a chance to serve and not as an opportunity to participate in power struggles. Cardinals don the scarlet red attire to signify their willingness to sacrifice their lives for the Catholic faith.

The pope also commemorated the approaching anniversary of the October 7 events, advocating for the "immediate release" of hostages in Gaza and lamenting the suffering of the Middle East, which is being subjected to continuous violent military actions affecting the Palestinian population. He sought a ceasefire on all fronts, including Lebanon.

