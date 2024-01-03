Dieter Bohlen - The pop titan takes off again in 2024

Even if it's hard to believe: Dieter Bohlen will be 70 years old on February 7. But that's no reason for the pop titan to put his feet up. On the contrary: while others are enjoying their well-earned retirement at that age, he is really kicking off again for his milestone birthday.

"It was sad for me back then"

The well-known TV judge is back in the RTL saddle after his forced break. He will be back on "his" two casting shows in the first half of 2024. "Deutschland sucht den Superstar" will start its 21st season, while "Das Supertalent" will also return. What a triumph for Bohlen. The broadcaster had actually already sent the man with the biting lines into retirement at the beginning of 2021. "After almost two decades (...) now is the right time for change and further development," it said at the time. It was a tough time for Bohlen, as he recently revealed in an interview with Bild: "It was sad for me back then not to be able to be there anymore. It wasn't a nice feeling when you're at home and see that the show was produced with someone else." However, the "DSDS" season with successor Florian Silbereisen (42) fell short of ratings expectations and so there was a sensation in 2022: RTL brought back Germany's most famous TV judge. In 2023, it was then announced that "DSDS" would even be extended. It was actually supposed to end with the 20th season. But now Dieter Bohlen will be back with Pietro Lombardi (31), Beatrice Egli (35) and Loredana (28).

And he can also perform again on "Supertalent" in its anniversary year. The 2021 season without him also brought in poor ratings, and RTL paused the talent search in 2022 and 2023. Now Bohlen is back and was even allowed to bring his most important co-judge with him: "I'm particularly pleased that Bruce Darnell is also back. That was my big wish," he told "Bild" during filming in December. The fact that the studio audience greeted him with minutes of applause is said to have touched him deeply.

He gives a concert on his 70th birthday

In 2024, the pop titan will once again be seen frequently on TV. But fans can also experience the Modern Talking legend on the music stage: The jubilarian is planning a special birthday concert. "He wouldn't be Dieter Bohlen if he didn't celebrate this memorable day (February 7, 2024) together with his fans with a mega concert in Berlin," it said in a press release in August. "Many people go to the spa at the age of 70, but Dieter Bohlen is different. He rocks the stage at the Theater am Potsdamer Platz." The musician himself was quoted as saying: "If thousands of people accompany you so faithfully throughout your career, then it goes without saying that I will give them the opportunity to experience an unforgettable show with me on February 7, 2024."

There is actually only one thing missing in 2024: Bohlen finally making his private happiness with his Carina Walz (39) official. The two have been together since 2006 and have two children. But he has so far shied away from a third marriage. "Things that are in balance and work perfectly, why do you have to change anything? I don't see the need," he said in an RTL interview a year ago, but added: "Maybe it will happen at some point." The new decade of life would be a good starting point for a new marriage.

