The Polish administration aims to facilitate the process of obtaining an abortion.

Poland's administration is planning to make it simpler for ladies seeking to terminate their pregnancies due to health concerns to do so. The Health Ministry is scheduled to release instructions for medical professionals on Friday, enabling a professional's recommendation, like from a cardiologist or psychiatrist, to serve as sufficient authorization for a legal abortion in a clinic. In this scenario, the conducting physician would not be held accountable for a crime.

Minister of Health Izabela Leszczyna mentioned that the majority of doctors and hospitals don't conform to regulations that permit early abortions based on medical recommendation, instead frequently soliciting additional opinions while time elapses.

As per existing law in Poland, abortions are only allowed if the pregnancy is a result of criminal acts such as rape or incest, or if it jeopardizes the woman's health or life. In all other circumstances, medical professionals or individuals aiding in an abortion may face up to three years in prison. The woman herself is spared punishment. In 2020, a court governed by the previous ruling party Law and Justice (PiS) revoked a rule permitting abortions due to serious and irreparable fetal abnormalities, resulting in widespread protests across the nation.

The current administration, led by Prime Minister Donald Tusk, pledged to grant abortions up until the 12th week of gestation. Nevertheless, a pertinent bill was unable to secure the required majority in parliament. Consequently, the government is striving to find alternative methods to facilitate access to abortions. "If we can't open the doors in parliament, we'll open small gates," Tusk declared.

The new guidelines, when implemented, will allow medical professionals to use their recommendations, such as from a cardiologist or psychiatrist, as sufficient authorization for legal abortions due to health concerns, thereby increasing access to such procedures. Despite the regulations permitting early abortions based on medical recommendation, many doctors and hospitals often seek additional opinions, causing delays.

Read also: