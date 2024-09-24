The Philadelphia Phillies secure their first National League East championship since 2011 following a 6-2 victory against the Chicago Cubs.

Skip to Monday night, and the Phillies grab their initial NL East crown in 13 years with a 6-2 triumph over the Chi-town Cubbies at Citizens Bank Park.

The Atlanta Braves, having held the division's throne for the previous decade, winning each of the last six titles, have faced a relentless challenge this season from Philadelphia. The Phils overtook their rivals on May 3rd and have maintained their momentum ever since.

The sole team to boast a superior record in Major League Baseball this year than the Phillies is the Los Angeles Dodgers (93-63).

Two-time NL MVP Bryce Harper shared his thoughts with NBC Sports Philadelphia, exclaiming from the rowdy locker room, "This is what you grind for all year. We've been battling against some tough competition in this division; it's filled with stellar teams and players. To clinch the division, it's no easy feat in baseball. It takes a lot of grit to achieve it, especially when you're on a roll from the beginning to the end of the season."

The Phillies' ultimate goal now will be to secure a first-round bye, which could happen if they win two out of their remaining five games or if the Milwaukee Brewers suffer two losses in six games.

The Phillies make their third trip to the playoffs in a row, hoping to surpass their 2022 performance in which they lost the World Series 4-2 to the Houston Astros.

The franchise has taken home the World Series twice: in 1980 and 2008.

Kyle Schwarber, the designated hitter, expressed his thoughts, as relayed by MLB.com. "We're a well-seasoned team with high aspirations. We've been through a range of situations throughout the regular season and the playoffs. We're not going to be caught off guard by anything. It's just about playing our game and reacting to whatever comes our way."

Schwarber played a significant role in Monday's title celebration with his solo home run in the third inning, followed by JT Realmuto's two-run homer in the second. This was Schwarber's 100th RBI of the season - the first time a Phillies player has reached that milestone in two straight seasons since Ryan Howard managed six straight 100-RBI seasons between 2006 and 2011.

Nick Castellanos' single in the third brought home Trea Turner, extending the lead to 4-0. A fielding error from Luis Vázquez in the fifth set the stage for Bryce Harper to score from second base.

Schwarber grounded into a double play in the sixth inning but still knocked in a run to finish the scoring for the Phils. The Cubs put up two runs in the seventh but the Phillies wouldn't let them squeeze out a comeback. Castellanos caught a flyball off Michael Busch in the ninth, recording the final out and initiating the celebrations.

