The PGA Tour of America is encountering criticism following the announcement of Ryder Cup day ticket prices approaching $750.

The PGA of America is encountering criticism and claims of financially disadvantaging spectators, as a one-day ticket for the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York, is set at nearly $750.

October 1, 2023; Rome, Italy; Luke Donald, leading Team Europe, rejoices with his team following their victory against Team USA in the concluding day of the 44th Ryder Cup golf tournament held at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Credit: Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports

Golf enthusiasts can try their luck to procure tickets via the event's Lottery System. If fortunate enough to secure a chance to purchase a ticket, attending any of the Cup's three competition days will cost you $749.51 per individual.

Costs for pre-event practice days begin at $255.27.

These "Ryder Cup+" tickets grant attendees "unlimited access to all food and non-alcoholic beverages at all market concessions throughout the premises at no extra cost," as stated on the Ryder Cup website. For contrast, a comparable package during the initial round of the following year's PGA Championship is presently available for $219.

Meanwhile, general admission tickets for the 2023 installment of the Ryder Cup at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club near Rome were priced between €50 ($52.97) and €60 ($63.56) for practice days, €250 ($264.83) for Friday and Saturday tickets, and €260 ($275.42) for Sunday.

The PGA of America has faced criticism online due to the high prices.

"If Europe wins the Ryder Cup at Bethpage due to the crowd becoming a polite yawn fest like LACC (Los Angeles Country Club) due to the astronomical ticket prices, it'll go down as an own goal," predicted golf journalist Kevin Van Valkenburg on X, formerly known as Twitter**.

"I need to sign a LIV deal so I can afford Ryder Cup tickets," quipped GOLF.com's Claire Rogers.

The prices have not been well-received by fans.

"What are better things to spend your money on than pay this amount for Ryder Cup Tickets? Seriously, the Ryder Cup is not thrilling from a spectator's perspective. I guess even the Ryder Cup isn't immune to inflation," posted one user on X.

"This will be 90% corporate buyers. Nobody normal is willing to pay $800 for a Ryder cup ticket," added another.

CNN has contacted the PGA of America for comment.

The Ryder Cup occurs every two years, pitting Europe and the USA against each other as two squads consisting of the foremost male golfers battle for the opportunity to boast about victory in an iconic rivalry.

Europe is the current title holder after they managed to hold off a late comeback from the Americans to triumph 16.5 - 11.5 in Rome, Italy, last year.

Golf enthusiasts might consider participating in casual rounds at their local golf courses as an alternative, given the high cost of attending the Ryder Cup. Nevertheless, avid golf fans who enjoy playing golf and watching the sport's stars compete might find the prices worth it, despite some criticism, to witness the thrilling matchups in the iconic Ryder Cup rivalry.

FARMINGDALE, NY – 6th JUNE: A perspective from the 18th hole of Bethpage State Park's Black Course, captured on 6th June 2016, in Farmingdale, New York.

