- The persisting level of data privacy grievances remains considerable

Data protection grievances in Rhineland-Palatinate continue to stay at an elevated level. The Data Protection and Freedom of Information Commissioner, Dieter Kugelmann, noted a total of 822 complaints in 2023, representing a decrease from the 1107 recorded in the preceding year. However, in the first six months of 2024, a staggering 538 complaints have been recorded, Kugelmann revealed during an event in Mainz.

It appears there's some level of stabilization at these high complaint numbers following the significant surge during the COVID-19 era. This trend might suggest that data protection is becoming an increasingly pertinent issue for individuals. As many as 678 data breaches were reported to Kugelmann in 2023, a decrease from the 715 incidents in 2022 and the 406 in the first half of this year.

Kugelmann reports a significant surge in requests for guidance from his office. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a prominent topic in these consultations, though not yet a common theme in complaints. Kugelmann is confident that this will shift as time goes on.

The Data Protection and Freedom of Information Commissioner, Kugelmann, attributed the high number of complaints to increased awareness and vigilance towards data protection. The Commission has been actively addressing these concerns, providing guidance and assistance to individuals and organizations alike.

Read also: