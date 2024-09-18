The persistent impact on the psychological well-being of children and their parents persists.

Following over four years into the COVID-19 outbreak in Germany, the impact on children's and parents' mental health remains evident, as suggested by research. The study, disclosed by the Federal Institute for Population Research (BIB) in Wiesbaden on Wednesday, shows a decline in mental wellbeing and an increase in anxiety and depression symptoms among children throughout the duration of remote learning, especially during periods when social interactions were severely limited. More so, depressive and anxiety symptoms significantly escalated during puberty.

Simultaneously, the physical activity of children and adolescents decreased. On average, they engaged in 48 fewer minutes of physical activity each day compared to pre-pandemic times, and these levels have yet to bounce back. Helena Ludwig-Walz from the BIB stated, "Young people's mental and physical health have suffered significantly during the pandemic and have partially recovered." It is crucial to promote mental health and physical activity to mitigate long-term negative repercussions.

Meanwhile, parents also grappled with the constraints. Mothers of children up to ten years old endured the most substantial decrease in overall well-being, with their life satisfaction remaining below that of fathers throughout the pandemic. Their life satisfaction hit an all-time low in April and May 2021, when the restrictions had been enforced for months.

However, it was only when protective measures were lifted that well-being improved once more. Mathias Huebener from the BIB highlighted, "This experience serves as an essential lesson, particularly during current times of staff shortages in kindergartens and schools."

The decline in children's mental wellbeing during remote learning significantly affected their parents as well, leading to a decrease in the mothers of young children's life satisfaction. This was particularly noticeable during the height of pandemic restrictions in April and May 2021.

Recognizing the impact of the pandemic on both children and parents, it's crucial for schools and kindergartens to prioritize mental health promotion and encourage physical activity, even in times of staff shortages.

