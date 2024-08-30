- The permanent workforce expands in the shipyard sector.

The number of permanent workers in the shipbuilding facilities in the North has increased for the second year consecutively, as per the annual shipbuilding survey conducted by IG Metall. The overall employment count has increased by 5.3% to reach 15,824 individuals, the union revealed. Particularly notable growth has been observed in Bremen, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, and Lower Saxony. However, the scarcity of skilled laborers is starting to limit production, hinted at by the survey conducted among works councils.

The training allocation has hit a new low this year, decreasing by 5.2%, despite a rise in the number of training opportunities for the first time since the pandemic-induced crisis. Most companies are finding it challenging to fill the vacant training positions, according to the survey.

Germany's shipbuilding sector mainly revolves around three shipyard groups: ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems, Meyer, and Lürssen. More than 70% of all shipyard workers are employed by these groups. IG Metall has been surveying the works councils of German shipyards and the maritime supply industry about their work conditions, current order situation, and future prospects since 1991. This 34th edition of the survey covers a total of 15,824 employees.

