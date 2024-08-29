- The performer is experiencing an enchanting matrimonial celebration

Entertainer Riccardo Simonetti (31) lastly declared "I'm tied down!" Before the function, Simonetti notified his fans via an Instagram post that he and his partner Steven were getting hitched today, August 29th. Later on, he shared a couple pic, expressing his affection for his spouse.

Initially, Simonetti shared photos on the social media platform that displayed him from behind, seemingly in his wedding clothing, and getting ready for the significant occasion. He also penned down touching words to his followers.

"Today, I'm the one getting hitched"

"Today, it's me," Simonetti wrote on August 29th in English. "I'm getting hitched. Wow. What a weird sensation. I've always been the eternal bachelor, the one who joked about never finding love. The one who had their first boyfriend at 27. And today, I'm the one getting hitched."

Simonetti also had some guidance for his fans. He advised them to be true to themselves and find someone who loves them for who they genuinely are, not the notion of whom they ought to be. "It might be more complicated to find someone this way, but if you're fortunate, the feeling is overwhelmingly beautiful," the entertainer explained.

In his stories, Simonetti likewise praised the blue sky on his wedding day. He wrote, "I feel blessed and thankful to be able to marry the man of my dreams today. What a weird sensation."

Riccardo Simonetti discovered "unconditional love"

Later on, the 31-year-old shared a photo of the newlywed pair. "Husband & Husband," Simonetti captioned it. For most of his life, he thought matrimony wasn't an alternative for him, but then Steven appeared. After fulfilling his partner, he realized "that there is unconditional love, and that individuals like us deserve it just as much as anyone else." It breaks his heart that their love is still considered a crime in numerous countries.

Simonetti is fortunate to be marrying "the most remarkable man I've ever met in my life." That Steven selected him, who brings so much joy to his life, is a privilege. "Now we are husbands, and I vow to do my best to give you the life you deserve and put a smile on your stunning face, because I understand you do the very same for me just by sharing your love and kindness. I love you more than words can express, and I am so grateful to be on this journey with you forever."

Among the visitors were apparently TV presenters Sylvie Meis (46) and Palina Rojinski (39). The latter shared footage from the day prior, which showed a BBQ, composing that they were celebrating Simonetti's love. Meis, who likewise participated in Simonetti's bachelor event, commented on his first post, stating, "Oh babe, I'm so so delighted for you and Steven. Can't wait to see you later and witness the love ceremony."

After sharing his heartfelt feelings about getting married, Riccardo Simonetti excitedly announced, "Today, we're having our dream wedding!" Later in the day, in front of their loved ones, they exchanged vows, making their 'A dream wedding' a reality.

