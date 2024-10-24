The Perez clan is advocating for a occupation in Formula One using questionable assertions.

Sergio Perez is generating buzz for his home race in Mexico, despite having a contract for the upcoming season. Whispers circulate about the possible future in Formula 1 for Red Bull's teammate of Max Verstappen. Prior to the event, Perez's father throws out some implausible theories.

One of his most dedicated fans hasn't given up on Perez just yet. His father, Antonio, remains hopeful that the best of the Mexican Formula 1 driver is yet to come. "I'm really hyped, and I can honestly say that Checo will become World Champion," Perez senior shared with the portal Record before the Mexican Grand Prix (Sunday, 9 pm/Sky and live on ntv.de).

The 65-year-old's theory is far-fetched and veers into denial of reality. After all, his son is dealing with completely different challenges. Perez, expected to receive a heartwarming reception at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, may be presenting his farewell to his countrymen in the top class. Despite having a legitimate Red Bull contract until 2026, there are rumors about Perez's future.

Gossip is swirling around the paddock that the 34-year-old will announce his retirement this weekend. Perez addressed these rumors with humor on social media, sharing a clip from the film "The Wolf of Wall Street," where Leonardo DiCaprio shouts, "I'm not fucking leaving!" Perez added numerous laughing emojis.

Perez Gets Public Backing

Perez receives public support from the team management. Red Bull's motorsport consultant, Helmut Marko, once again brought up Perez's valid contract during his interview at Sky's microphone last weekend in Austin. If Perez delivers as expected, the question of early termination does not arise.

However, this is precisely where the problem and the source of all speculation originate. Perez consistently falls short of Red Bull's expectations and capabilities. Statistically, this translates to the following: Since the Chinese Grand Prix in April, Perez has not finished on the podium. The race in Shanghai was the fifth of the season, and the 20th World Championship race is swiftly approaching in Mexico. With 150 points, he ranks eighth in the drivers' standings, and Red Bull must seriously worry about the title in the constructors' championship.

The gap to his teammate Max Verstappen is striking. Although Verstappen is arguably the best driver on the grid, the performance disparity was significantly smaller in the past. Perez must improve and stabilize in the final phase of the season. As Helmut Marko also pointed out, "Formula 1 is a performance-driven sport."

Veteran Daniel Ricciardo lost his seat at the sister team Racing Bulls last year due to this very reason. Ricciardo's Formula 1 career is now history. "He didn't meet the expectations," Marko stated. Ricciardo's replacement, Liam Lawson, made an immediate impact. The 22-year-old New Zealander delivered a strong qualifying performance in Texas and finished ninth in the race. Lawson received praise from all sides, including Marko. "We put Liam in the car to see how he stacks up," said the Austrian. A decision will be made after the 2024 season, and the seat allocation will be reassessed. The outcome may not be to Perez's liking.

Despite the ongoing speculation about Sergio Perez's future in Formula 1, Red Bull's motorsport consultant, Helmut Marko, reiterated Perez's contract until 2026. However, Perez's performance in recent races has fallen short of Red Bull's expectations, placing him eighth in the drivers' standings and raising concerns about Red Bull's title chances in the constructors' championship. On the contrary, Perez's teammate Max Verstappen continues to shine, setting high standards in the sport, as was evident in Formula 1, which is inherently performance-driven.

Read also: