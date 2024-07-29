Elections in Eastern Germany - The peace question is decisive for coalitions in BSW

A possible coalition between the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) and the CDU or other parties at the state level is still a long way off. BSW founder Sahra Wagenknecht makes the stance of partners on the war in Ukraine a condition for coalitions in Eastern Germany.

"We will only participate in a state government that also takes a clear federal position for diplomacy and against war preparations," said the chairwoman of the BSW Alliance to the German Press Agency. It is clear that "a new arms race consumes billions that are urgently needed for schools, hospitals, housing, and higher pensions."

The Saxon CDU responded promptly: "We clarify our things in Saxony ourselves and let ourselves not be dictated to by people from Berlin or elsewhere. We have had bad experiences with Saarlanders anyway," explained CDU General Secretary Alexander Dierks. He referred to the former East German State Council Chairman Erich Honecker (1912-1994), who came from the Saarland. The Saxon Minister-President Michael Kretschmer (CDU) was the first politician to speak out for diplomacy and a long-term relationship with Russia. "He has no explanation needed. Others do, however!"

In September, new state parliaments will be elected in Saxony, Thuringia, and Brandenburg. The Wagenknecht Party BSW focuses on education and migration, but also places the peace issue in the spotlight - and finds resonance in the three states with opinion poll ratings of 15 to 20 percent. The AfD also takes up this topic. Both parties are against arms deliveries to Ukraine and for immediate negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

"The peace issue is very important," said Wagenknecht. "Many people are rightly concerned because the federal government is making our country more and more into a war party in the Ukraine war and so far has missed every attempt at diplomatic solutions." She also criticized the announcement of stationing US-American rockets in Germany in 2026. Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz justified this as a reaction to a growing Russian threat.

