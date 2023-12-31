The past catches up with Falke

After not quite eight years, Inspector Grosz investigates at Falke's side for the last time. But because the investigator has to dig deep into his past for the current case, he only realizes this very late.

What happens?

During a raid, Inspector Falke (Wotan Wilke Möhring) bumps into a young man who looks familiar to him. That same evening, while his colleague Grosz (Franziska Weisz) is singing a serenade to the federal policeman on his 25th anniversary, Falke's cell phone rings: it is the mysterious stranger from the morning, asking Falke for help and demanding a promise he made more than 20 years ago. But because he otherwise remains vague and fails to provide further explanations, the investigator initially ignores the request. However, when the man is pulled dead from the Elbe shortly afterwards, Falke reproaches himself greatly - and plunges headlong into a case that leads him deep into his own past.

What is it really about?

Not for the first time in the Federal Police "Tatort", it is about the question of identity: Is it one's origins that determine one's life? Or is it possible to shed your past and start your life all over again? And, of course, it's also about Franziska Weisz's farewell to the "Tatort", who leaves the show quite dramatically after 13 episodes together with Möhring.

A zap-away moment?

We could have done without the emotional vocal interludes that Inspector Grosz dedicates to her partner in a neighborhood pub.

Wow factor?

The opening sequence, filmed completely without cuts by cameraman Frank Küpper, is a real eye-catcher.

How is it?

6.5 out of 10 points. "What Remains" is not a bad case, but suffers from the exaggeration of its leitmotif, i.e. the search for identity on all levels. What's more, Grosz's ending comes across as very contrived and unimaginative.

