- The "Pasewalk" fishing vessel is for sale

The Warnemünde Fishermen's Sailing Club "Youth at Sea" bids farewell to its fishing boat "Pasewalk". Popular among children and young people for its leisure pirate cruises, the boat is currently out of the water in the fishing harbor of Bramow and is set to be sold for the symbolic price of one euro, as announced by the club's chairman Norbert Ripka. He cited the high costs of the necessary periodic classification of the over 70-year-old traditional vessel as the reason. Several media outlets had previously reported on the impending sale.

Built in 1950 on the VEB Boddenwerft Damgarten shipyard, the 17-meter long and 5.60-meter wide boat was taken over by the non-profit association founded in 1993 after German reunification. Recognized as a carrier of open youth work, the club's goal is to "document the historical and natural connection to the old fishing location of Warnemünde, to the water, and especially to the Baltic Sea, to preserve maritime traditions, and to promote environmental awareness." With the departure of the "Pasewalk," the club is exploring the possibility of continuing with a different boat.

The club's decision to sell the "Pasewalk" has sparked discussions about the impact on its social policy, as the boat has played a significant role in providing leisure activities for the local community. The club's future social policy will likely involve finding a new vessel to maintain its commitment to open youth work, maritime traditions, and environmental awareness.

