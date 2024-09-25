The party's Young Green Councilor decides to depart.

After the unexpected resignation of the Green Party's top brass in the morning, the evening brought another shock: The entire leadership team of the Green Youth group stepped down collectively and abandoned the party. Svenja Appuhn and Katharina Stolla, the heads of the Green youth organization, broke the news in a private letter sent to the party and faction leadership in the evening. "As you might have heard, we, the entire federal board of the Green Youth, have chosen not to seek reelection and will be departing from the party tomorrow," the letter stated. It was revealed that this decision was made even before the announcement of the party's mass resignations.

Earlier in the day, Green Party co-leaders Ricarda Lang and Omid Nouripour, along with the entire party board, decided to step down en masse. The Greens had been struggling with a series of poor election results and found themselves in the throes of their "deepest crisis in a decade," Nouripour explained in Berlin. This extreme measure, he said, was necessary to breathe new life into the party and steer it out of the crisis.

Lang also agreed that "new faces are required." The election of a new board, she believed, would serve as "a foundation for this party's strategic realignment." She added, "Now is not the time to hold onto power – now is the time to assume responsibility." The new leadership team will be selected at the party congress in November; in the interim, the current board will continue to oversee things.

The letter from Svenja Appuhn and Katharina Stolla mentioned, "The following shall be added: We will also be stepping down from our roles as heads of the Green Youth organization, effective immediately." In response to the Green Party's mass resignations, the Green Youth leadership decided, "The following shall be added: We believe that new leadership can help the party navigate through its current crisis, and we are willing to contribute to this change by stepping down."

