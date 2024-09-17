The party boat's ceiling in Berlin succumbs to collapse.

At approximately 120 individuals were reveling on a party boat along the Spree when suddenly, the boat's roof succumbed, leading to the arrival of the fire department in full force at Fischerinsel, Berlin-Mitte. Preliminary reports suggested that four individuals sustained severe injuries, while five others endured minor injuries.

Later in the evening, the fire department confirmed the count of injured individuals, revealing that four people had experienced severe harm, with another five incurring minor injuries. The cause of the boat's roof collapse remained undetermined. Initial guesses pointed toward around 30 individuals being affected by the incident, yet the celebration continued with around 120 partygoers. The nature of the event remained undiscernible during the initial phases.

Unraveling the Mystery

The progression of events remained uncertain, with no hints contributing to clarifying the reasoning behind the incident. The fire department responded swiftly with an extensive team of emergency responders upon the scene, as confirmed by reports. The boat was stationed on the Spree.

Efforts were made to scour both the water and its surrounding banks using a multipurpose boat, as reported by the fire department. Regrettably, no additional individuals were discovered in the water. Preliminary searches indicated that the injured party members were transported to nearby hospitals for proper medical attention. In addition, a rescue helicopter arrived to contribute to the crisis management.

The fire department reported that a significant number of individuals were assessed and subsequently provided aid by the rescue service.

