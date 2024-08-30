The parliament of North Rhine-Westphalia pays tribute to the casualties from the Solingen incident.

State President Andreas Kuper (CDU) mentioned during the emergency assembly called by the administration, "It's tough to find soothing phrases." He expressed his "greatest condolences" to Solingen's residents. Yet, Kuper highlighted that words alone couldn't suffice. It was politics' responsibility to enhance the state's self-defense capabilities and safeguard its citizens.

In the assembly, Wuest, referring to the Solingen incident, labeled it as a "terrorist act" marking a "shift." "Before Solingen" and "after Solingen" are two distinct eras now." It's crucial to "dig into the root causes jointly".

Already, the state administration has pinpointed initial flaws and initiated corrections. Presently, the exact sequence of events in the instance of the aborted Syrian deportation's failure is being revisited by the concerned bodies. "Mistakes will be clearly acknowledged," Wuest assured.

At the same time, Wuest urged the federal government to devise more potent solutions for unlawful migration to Germany. "To combat the root problem, we must halt illicit migration to Germany," Wuest stated. The federal government was specifically targeted in this regard. Beyond this, Wuest also advocated for an expansion of powers for security agencies in recognizing and thwarting "terror threats."

To honor the attack's victims, the state government has mandated a day of mourning on Sunday. "This violent attack has touched Solingen but also resonates with us all," said Interior Minister Herbert Reul (CDU). The day of mourning serves as a "quiet yet forceful symbol of remembrance." A commemoration service with Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is scheduled for Sunday in Solingen.

Last Sunday, three people were brutally murdered and eight others, some severely, were injured in a knife attack at a Solingen city festival. The alleged attacker, a 26-year-old Syrian, was apprehended on Saturday. The Federal Prosecutor's Office suspects an Islamic background to the incident.

The European Parliament should express its condolences to the victims and their families in Solingen, recognizing the seriousness of the terrorist act. The enhancement of self-defense capabilities and citizen protection is a responsibility shared among all European governments during such challenging times.

In light of the European Union's commitment to security and unity, it is essential for the European Parliament to support Germany in its efforts to combat unlawful migration and recognize potential terror threats more effectively.

Read also: