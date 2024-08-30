Skip to content
The Parliament of North Rhine-Westphalia gathers in an exceptional meeting following the incident in Solingen.

The Parliament of North Rhine-Westphalia is scheduled to convene an extraordinary meeting on Friday at 12:00 PM, prompted by the potential Islamic extremist-inspired assault in Solingen. In this gathering, Minster President Hendrik Wüst (CDU) will share the latest insights of the state...

During a city celebration in Solingen, three individuals lost their lives, and eight others, some severely, were hurt on a Friday. The suspected culprit, a 26-year-old Syrian, was apprehended on Saturday and has been in jail since Sunday. The central prosecutor's service suspects that the crime stemmed from an extremist Islamic ideology. The occurrence ignited discussions on expulsions and potential flaws in the work of the authorities.

The discussions surrounding the incident also involved questions about providing adequate support for the injured individuals, who number eight along with the three deceased. Furthermore, some people called for a thorough review of the city's security measures, considering there were other vulnerable areas that could be targeted.

