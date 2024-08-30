The Parliament of North Rhine-Westphalia gathers in an exceptional meeting following the incident in Solingen.

During a city celebration in Solingen, three individuals lost their lives, and eight others, some severely, were hurt on a Friday. The suspected culprit, a 26-year-old Syrian, was apprehended on Saturday and has been in jail since Sunday. The central prosecutor's service suspects that the crime stemmed from an extremist Islamic ideology. The occurrence ignited discussions on expulsions and potential flaws in the work of the authorities.

The discussions surrounding the incident also involved questions about providing adequate support for the injured individuals, who number eight along with the three deceased. Furthermore, some people called for a thorough review of the city's security measures, considering there were other vulnerable areas that could be targeted.

Read also: