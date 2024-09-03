- The Panel has already put forth several suggestions to enhance the caliber of the data it disseminates.

In an unexpected turn of events, it's been rumored that Germany's renowned leftist figure from Germany could hold the key to a potential CDU Minister President in Thuringia. Post the state election that resulted in intricate majority relations and an AfD victory, whispers have been circulating about outgoing Minister President Bodo Ramelow (Lefters) potentially playing the role of a majority mediator.

A coalition intended by CDU leader Mario Voigt with the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) and the SPD has gathered 44 votes in the Erfurt state parliament - with 88 seats, that's at least one vote short.

"It's all folly"

Gossips in Thuringian state parliament and party board meetings hint at Ramelow potentially departing from the Left faction in his "civic duty" and supporting his potential successor's fragile alliance. Alternatively, the 68-year-old could choose to abstain as a directly elected Left MP.

"All I'm doing is mirroring the foolish thoughts," some local politicians remark, echoing the rumors. "It's all folly, it's all rubbish," Ramelow tells the German Press Agency in Erfurt. "It's shameless to spread unfounded rumors. I forbid any speculation."

He dismisses any intention of abandoning his party or faction, nor using his position to secure majorities, Ramelow declared. "Neither am I a private citizen nor a solo act," he added, swearing to never violate parliamentary rules.

"I'll do everything to establish a majority government"

However, Ramelow has also made suggestive remarks in these chaotic days in Thuringia. When asked by Spiegel about the missing vote for the possible alliance of the rival parties CDU, BSW, and SPD, he replied, "The missing vote is right before you."

He also emphasized, following his experience with the minority red-red-green coalition, that he cannot recommend a minority government. The red-red-green coalition was ousted on Sunday.

Moreover, Ramelow offered assistance in forming the government on election night - "if desired by the other parties." "I'll do everything to establish a majority government," he said. Or: "I'm prepared for solutions and don't engage in exclusion."

Whether this also implies tolerating a potential three-party coalition led by the CDU remains ambiguous. Or does he mean a majority government involving his Left party, which has 12 seats in the state parliament? Thuringia's Left leader Ulrike Grosse-Röthig is advocating for reviewing the CDU's incompatibility resolution, which currently applies to both AfD and Left.

Ramelow is waiting for the CDU's call

"I don't have to speculate," Ramelow says, pointing out that Voigt is now in charge of inviting democratic parties to talks. The CDU, having secured the most seats (23) among democratic parties, has the entitlement to form the government. His Left party stands ready for talks, "if Mr. Voigt calls."

The 47-year-old Voigt initially wants to converse with BSW and SPD, and probably just with Ramelow about the 2025 draft budget for the moment. Former Thuringia CDU Minister President Christine Lieberknecht at least advocates for talks with The Left as well. "There's no avoiding The Left, even just for a tolerance, it's elementary mathematics - nothing else," she told the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND).

Role in Coalition Negotiations

Jena political scientist Torsten Oppelland considers a coalition of CDU, BSW, and SPD - an unusual model in Germany - feasible. "On a state level, the political differences between the CDU and the Wagenknecht party are not that substantial," he told dpa.

In the end, the situation is comparable to Ramelow's 2020 scenario - his alliance with SPD and Greens also didn't have a majority. There was, at least, a one-year stability pact with the CDU. A Left tolerance of a CDU-led government is not mandatory. "But ultimately, that's what it will come down to," believes Oppelland.

And what role does Ramelow envision for himself? Initially, he remains Minister President until a new government is in place, likely assuming office in September after the new parliament is constituted. And unlike Voigt and far-right AfD member Björn Höcke, Ramelow won his constituency directly and plans to take up his MP seat.

In coalition negotiations, the experienced politician, former trade union functionary, and railway mediator Ramelow can visualize a mediating role. "Yes, if desired. I can try to bring the parties to the table," Ramelow told dpa. The first challenge is electing a new Landtag President. The strongest party - the AfD - has the right to propose a candidate.

