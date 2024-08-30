- The Osnabrück police force discontinues its association with platform X.

The Osnabrück Police Headquarters, covering the areas from Osnabrück Land to Emsland and East Friesland, has chosen to cease disseminating news via the X platform, previously known as Twitter. All connected police station accounts will be eliminated, as declared by the headquarters. Instead, the police will engage with residents directly through their WhatsApp channel, providing information about deployments. The Osnabrück Police Headquarters is alleged to be the first police body to abandon X.

Michael Maßmann, the police president of Osnabrück, mentioned that he found no value in disseminating information about deployments via X. The headquarters aims to venture into fresh territories in crisis communication. "We anticipate a broader reach and a wider range of well-informed users from this shift," he explained.

This decision will affect the accounts of police inspections in Osnabrück, Emsland/Grafschaft Bentheim, Leer/Emden, and Aurich/Wittmund. Previously, these accounts were used to share real-time updates about protests, events, and significant deployments.

From September 1st, these inspections will be represented on WhatsApp using their own channels. Additionally, police authorities utilize platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn for public relations.

The Ministry of the Interior has confirmed that no other police authorities in Lower Saxony are presently planning to leave the X platform. Each authority has the autonomy to choose which social media platforms, approved by the Ministry of the Interior, they utilize for their public relations.

