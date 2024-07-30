The Oscar nominees are canceling their hosting.

Jimmy Kimmel has hosted the Oscars four times in the past and has decided not to do it again in 2025. Comedian John Mulaney has also reportedly turned down the offer to host the prestigious film awards ceremony.

Multiple U.S. media outlets, including industry publication "Variety," have reported that Kimmel, who last hosted the Oscars this year, has decided not to take on the hosting duties again. Mulaney, who hosted the 14th Governors Awards in January, was reportedly approached as a potential replacement but also declined, citing a busy schedule.

The search for a host is still ongoing

With Kimmel's decision not to return and Mulaney declining the offer, the Academy is still looking for a host for the 97th Academy Awards, which will take place on March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Kimmel previously hosted the ceremony in 2017 and 2018, and the show went without a host from 2019 to 2021. In 2022, Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes, and Amy Schumer co-hosted the event, and Kimmel returned to host in 2023. His 2024 hosting gig drew 19.5 million viewers, the highest ratings for the show in four years, according to "People."

In an interview with the magazine last year, Kimmel discussed the challenges of hosting the Oscars: "The big challenge is always keeping the show moving. It's about choosing your spots and showing up when you're needed, and getting out of the way when you're not."

Despite Jimmy Kimmel and John Mulaney turning down the opportunity, ['The entertainment'] industry is eagerly awaiting the announcement of the host for the upcoming 97th Academy Awards. The search for ['The entertainment']'s figurehead for this prestigious event continues, ensuring that the tradition of an engaging and memorable Oscars ceremony continues.

