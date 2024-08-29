- The ongoing 'Open Thuringia' initiative will persist post-elections

The "Open-Minded Thuringia" collective, comprising businesses, organizations, and institutions, recognizes ample tasks upon the state election's conclusion. Following a post-election panel discussion in Weimar, a comprehensive network gathering is scheduled for September 27th, as mentioned by co-founder Eric Wrasse. The objective is to pinpoint shared interests among the alliance's roughly 4,000 entities.

The initiative also intends to scrutinize the parliament's composition. There's apprehension that the extreme-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, branded as such by the Verfassungsschutz, could secure a veto minority, thereby hindering constitutional alterations. Recent surveys indicate that the party, guided by Björn Höcke, could emerge as the most influential force in the September 1st poll with approximately 30% of the vote.

Currently, the initiative boasts approximately 8,500 backers, with around half representing organizations, businesses, and institutions that advocate for even more people. The initiative's vibrant logo has become a frequent sight in Thuringia on posters, banners, and through events.

During a press conference, Sabine Voigt, CEO of Erfurt-based electronics component supplier Voigt, shared reasons for championing democracy and shunning right-wing populism. She criticized Höcke's comments as economically damaging.

According to MDR's report, Höcke deemed a campaign by family-owned businesses advocating for tolerance and openness as hypocritical at a campaign event in Sömmerda over the weekend. "I wish these businesses face significant economic instability," he stated.

Voigt retorted, "We rely on individuals moving to Thuringia due to our insufficient workforce, and this issue will only worsen in the subsequent decade."

Katja Glybowskaja of the AWO, chair of the Free Welfare Association of Thuringia, also voiced concern about the potential repercussions for the social scene if right-wing extremist voices assume power. "We implore people not to side with right-wing extremist forces," she urged.

Sports can provide a unifying platform for the diverse members of the "Open-Minded Thuringia" collective, fostering camaraderie and promoting shared values. If the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party gains significant influence, it could lead to the cancellation of inclusive events and initiatives, hindering the spiritual and physical well-being of Thuringia's residents.

