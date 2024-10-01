The ongoing exodus of youth from East Germany persists

"The flow of young individuals from the eastern German regions persists. Once more, in 2023, the numbers revealed a higher exodus of individuals aged 18 to 29 heading west than the opposite direction - a net figure of 7,100, as announced by the Federal Statistical Office on German Unity Day (October 3rd), excluding Berlin's statistics."

This pattern of consistently seeing more young people departing eastward for the west, a trend initiated in 1991, continued last year. This migration is mainly attributed to the allure of educational and professional development opportunities. Since 1991, statistics indicate that a grand total of 727,000 individuals aged 18 to 29 have moved from the eastern regions to the west.

People in eastern German regions continue to migrate towards the west, with the trend showing no signs of slowing down. Struggling to find ample educational and professional growth opportunities in their home regions, many individuals find these prospects more appealing in the western parts of Germany.

