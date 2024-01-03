Society - The oldest Rhineland-Palatinate resident is 114 years old

According to the State Chancellery, the oldest person in Rhineland-Palatinate turned 114 last year. The oldest woman in the state celebrated her 110th birthday in 2023. A total of 949 over 100-year-olds live in the state, according to a statement from the State Chancellery in Mainz on Wednesday.

According to the report, 6215 couples have been married for at least 60 years. 1623 couples even tied the knot 65 years ago and 203 couples 70 years ago. Ten couples celebrated the rare anniversary of a crown jewel wedding: 75 years of marriage.

The increasing number of anniversaries also reflects demographic change, according to the press release. In 1956, for example, there were only three people over 100 and 147 couples who had been married for at least 60 years. 20 years later (1976), there were 36 such birthday children and 184 couples celebrating anniversaries. In 2001, 330 people in Rhineland-Palatinate were already over 100 years old and 1143 couples had been married for more than 60 years.

"It is a great gift that life expectancy is increasing and that people are staying active for longer. I am delighted that I was able to congratulate so many old people and couples on their special day," said Minister President Malu Dreyer (SPD).

Source: www.stern.de