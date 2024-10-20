The Oilers, led by Draisaitl, have found themselves in their fourth financial insolvency.

In the NHL, Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers experienced a setback following two consecutive victories, resulting in another defeat. On the other hand, John-Jason Peterka and Lukas Reichel are making waves with their impressive performances.

Scoring his third goal of the season, Draisaitl and the Oilers suffered their fourth loss, falling 1-4 to the Dallas Stars on the road. Although they came up short, Draisaitl managed to notch a consolation goal towards the end of the game, increasing his season goal and assist tallies to three and two, respectively.

In different matches, German competitors John-Jason Peterka and Lukas Reichel shined. Peterka, now playing for the Buffalo Sabres, contributed a goal and an assist in their 4-2 road victory over the Chicago Blackhawks. With this goal, Peterka reached a season total of four. Reichel, playing for the Blackhawks, notched two assists in just over eight minutes of ice time. Making his season debut, this performance marked Reichel's 100th NHL appearance.

For now, Reichel, who was initially left out for the first four games of the season, may see this performance as a turning point. Praising his work, head coach Luke Richardson expressed his approval, and a confident Reichel stated, "One should always stay optimistic, as last season showed me."

Contributing an assist, Tim Stützle aided Brady Tkachuk's go-ahead goal in the Ottawa Senators' 5-4 home win against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Although Moritz Seider, a Detroiter, and the Detroit Red Wings emerged victorious against the still winless Nashville Predators (5-2), Seider himself went without a scoring point. Lastly, the Seattle Kraken clinched a 2-1 overtime victory in their home game against the Calgary Flames with Philipp Grubauer back in net and Joey Daccord still sidelined.

