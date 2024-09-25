The offspring of Kim Porter challenge the conjectures surrounding their mother's demise

Quincy Brown, aged 33, along with his siblings Christian, 26, and 17-year-old twin sisters Jessie and D'Lila Combs, released a shared statement on social media concerning their late mother, who reportedly passed away in 2018 at the age of 47.

It was reported that her death was due to pneumonia.

Recently, her children have spoken up again in light of Combs' legal issues. He stands accused in the Southern District of New York and could potentially face life in prison if convicted on charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and aiding in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty.

In their joint statement, they addressed false rumors surrounding their parents' relationship and their mother's death. They clarified that their mother did not write a book, and anyone claiming otherwise is misleading others.

A self-published book titled "Kim's Lost Words: A journey for justice, from the other side," which is presented as Porter's memoir, has become a bestseller on Amazon, stirring debate regarding her cause of death.

The siblings have expressed concern over the new speculations surrounding their mother's death, which they say has left them devastated. They insisted that the cause of her death has been determined and that there was no foul play involved.

They also condemned those who have been spreading misinformation about their mother.

"We are disheartened to see how the world has turned this tragic event into a spectacle," they wrote. "Our mother should be remembered for the wonderful, strong, caring, and loving person she was. Her memory should not be tainted by baseless conspiracy theories."

The children did not make any mention of their father's legal troubles in their statement.

Combs and Porter had a long-term relationship on and off from 1994 to 2007. During this time, their son and twin daughters were born. Combs played an active role in raising Brown, who was Porter's child with singer Al B. Sure.

Despite the surge of interest in a controversial book claiming to be their mother's memoir, Quincy Brown and his siblings strongly affirm that the cause of their mother's death, which was attributed to pneumonia, has been determined and there's no basis for any alternative theories. The enticing world of entertainment has unfortunately transformed their mourning into a sensationalized spectacle, overshadowing their mother's true legacy as a loving and caring individual.

