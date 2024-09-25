The offspring of an individual linked to the second supposed attempt on Trump's life is detained due to allegations of child pornography.

Oran A. Routh, who's old man is Ryan W. Routh, the individual accused of establishing a "sniper's den" near Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach while Trump was playing golf there lately, has been indicted on two counts of procuring and owning kiddie porn.

As per the charge sheet, FBI agents were exploring Oran Routh's abode and gadgets on September 21, a few days following Ryan's apprehension, "in association with a probe not linked to kid exploitation."

An anonymous investigative source tipped CNN about the search, stating it was carried out in relation to the probe into Ryan W. Routh.

Investigators reportedly stumbled upon "hundreds of kiddie porn records" on an SD card taken from one of Oran's gadgets, according to court filings. Agents likewise found chat conversations on supposedly Oran's gadgets with an individual advertising cloud storage links for sale, which incorporated kid abuse content.

No legal counsel is publicly noted for Oran Routh.

Oran Routh's accuses were presented in North Carolina, where investigators assert he resides.

