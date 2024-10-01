Skip to content
The Oder flood in Brandenburg has now subsided after a period of turbulence.

 and  Christian Meier
1 min read

The situation with the Oder flood in Brandenburg is starting to improve. By Tuesday, the lowest flood warning, level one, was implemented for the lower parts of the river south of Frankfurt an der Oder, as reported by the local environmental agency. The same alert was set for Frankfurt an der Oder's gauge as well. The flood's peak had already hit the upper region of the German-Polish border river, near Stettin, Poland.

In the middle portion of the Oder, level two warnings remained active in several areas on Tuesday, but the water levels kept dropping. Consequently, flood prevention measures were reduced in numerous locations over the weekend, thanks to the improving condition.

Fortunately, the flood in Brandenburg did not cause extensive damage. However, Poland had faced severe flooding earlier due to several days of heavy rainfall. Additionally, these relentless downpours impacted the neighboring Czech Republic. As a result, the water levels of the Oder and Elbe rivers, which eventually flow into Germany, increased as well.

On Tuesday, the local environmental agency issued a flood warning level one for the lower parts of the Oder south of Frankfurt an der Oder, due to the ongoing flood situation. Despite the improving conditions, level two warnings remained active in several middle portions of the river on Tuesday, indicating continued caution was needed.

