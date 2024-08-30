- The occurrence of bluetongue has increased in various nations.

The harmful Bluetongue condition has now been identified in additional regions of Baden-Württemberg. The disease has been detected in both the Enz district and the Ostalb district, as confirmed by the district administrations in Pforzheim and Aalen respectively.

In the Enz district, traces of the pathogen were discovered in a sheep. In the Ostalb district, the virus was found in two cattle herds located in Gschwend municipality. Furthermore, additional samples from a local sheep farm are under examination. The affected farms are currently under close surveillance.

Twelve districts in Baden-Württemberg have already been impacted by this issue.

Since the BTV3 virus strain surfaced in Baden-Württemberg on August 8, the disease has been spreading throughout the southwest region. Over the past couple of weeks, approximately 100 animal farms in the country have been impacted by the condition.

Within just a few months, the Bluetongue situation has affected vast parts of Germany. According to the Ostalb district administration, over 4500 cases have already been officially confirmed across Germany. Confirmed cases have been reported in 12 districts of Baden-Württemberg.

The disease spreads via certain flies or gnats.

Animals like sheep, cattle, or goats can contract this disease. Camels or deer are also susceptible. The Bluetongue virus is transmitted via specific flies or gnats, often referred to as bugs. This condition poses no risk to human health. Meat and dairy products from infected animals can be safely consumed without concern.

Animals infected with this disease experience symptoms such as fever, inflammation, and bleeding in mucous membranes, increased saliva production, and frothy saliva around the mouth. In some severe cases, sheep can develop serious diseases leading to fatal outcomes.

The local veterinary office at the district administration in the Enz district and Ostalb district recommends vaccinating sheep, goat, and cattle herds immediately against the disease. Recently, German Federal Minister of Agriculture Cem Özdemir (Greens) also urged farmers nationwide to take immediate action against the Bluetongue disease through vaccinations.

Due to the disease's spread, strict surveillance has been implemented on affected farms located in Pforzheim.

