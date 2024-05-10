The occurrence of anti-Semitic crimes has surged meaningfully.

Since the assault on Israel by the extremist Islamic group Hamas, the number of anti-Jewish offenses in Germany has markedly escalated. The initial phase of this year also demonstrated a rise. The chair of the German Jewish community voiced his demand for a stricter approach.

The daily Die Welt stated that the number of anti-Jewish offenses in Germany increased significantly in the first quarter of the ongoing year. Compared to the first three months of the earlier year 2023, it amplified from 381 to 793, as per a government response to a Left Party query. The tally is structured upon a catalog of events gathered by the Federal Police Office.

According to Die Welt, the figures are preliminary and are prone to escalation due to "numerous subsequent reports." The initial 381 offenses correlated to the first quarter of 2023 were later adjusted to approximately 643 following subsequent reports, according to the paper.

Regarding the statistics, Bundestag Second Vice President Petra Pau narrated to the paper that a "new level" of anti-Semitism has been attained subsequent to the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. The predilection had already been worryingly eyewitness since then. Pau expressed her call for consequences. There must be an end to "empty speeches," Pau conveyed to the paper.

Deterring the perpetrators

The President of the Central Community of Jews in Germany, Josef Schuster, shared his views on a more severe response to anti-Semitic criminals with Die Welt: "From a specific juncture, only deterrence will be productive - and it must be decisive." The risk of threats is perpetually increasing "from all sides."

According to the German government's response to the Left Party's question, 385 of the 793 recorded anti-Semitic incidents were identified as right-wing extremism acts. Four of these were categorized as violent. The zone of so-called international extremist ideologies was responsible for 245 offenses. Three of these were categorized as violent, as per the data.

