Miroslav Klose's somersault days are behind him. The renowned ex-striker leaves no room for doubt on this matter. Before his second home game as 1. FC Nuremberg coach in the 2. Bundesliga against 1. FC Magdeburg on Saturday (13:00 CET/Sky), the 2014 World Cup champion was again questioned about his iconic goal celebration dance from his playing days.

"I haven't done it in a while, and I won't," Klose answered. And what circumstances would need to align for him to attempt a somersault once more? "Quite a few things would have to change," he replied.

"Confidence is high"

Securing a win against Magdeburg may not serve as a catalyst for Klose's personal somersault. But such a result would significantly boost the morale of the new coach and his team during their growth phase.

"Confidence is high. I know what these players have demonstrated, and what they're capable of," Klose stressed before the home match against Magdeburg, who began the season with five points.

A team typically needs roughly five to six games to pinpoint their teammates' "sweet spots." According to the former Bayern Munich striker, the Nuremberg players ought to complement each other flawlessly. The fourth game of the 2. Bundesliga season is approaching.

During their first home win, a 3:1 against FC Schalke 04 about three weeks ago, the team effectively showcased their individual strengths. However, the following 1:1 draw against SV Darmstadt 98 painted a different picture. The Nuremberg team struggled significantly during the initial 30 minutes, particularly against the resilient Darmstadt side.

"The match against Magdeburg will be challenging," Klose forecasted. Coach Christian Titz's team boasts a strong presence and striking force. One of their standout players, Martijn Kaars, has already netted three times, and Klose praised Kaars for his ability to find himself in "opportune time and dangerous spots."

Unfortunately, one of Klose's own strikers will be unable to participate. Janni Serra (26) and backup goalkeeper Christian Mathenia (32) will be sidelined. Serra is still nursing a setback to his ankle, and his availability will be assessed on a daily basis. Mathenia is battling an illness. Recently, Serra had been out due to ankle issues. It seems unlikely that right-back Enrico Valentini will also feature in the game.

