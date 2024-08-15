Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsFree time

The Nürburgring is one of the most popular attractions

Thousands of people from abroad participated in the survey about their favorite destinations in Germany. The legendary race track has captivated many.

 and  Katherine Bradley
1 min read
The Nürburgring has been chosen by foreign tourists as one of the most popular attractions in...
The Nürburgring has been chosen by foreign tourists as one of the most popular attractions in Germany.

- The Nürburgring is one of the most popular attractions

Nürburg/Hamburg (lrs) - The Nürburgring has been voted one of the most popular tourist attractions in Germany by foreign tourists. The legendary racetrack in the Eifel region ranks fourth in the survey, according to data released by the German National Tourist Board (GNTB) in Hamburg. Around 25,000 people from abroad reportedly voted online. The Miniatur Wunderland in Hamburg took first place, followed by the Europa-Park in Rust and the Phantasialand in Brühl.

For the survey, thousands of people named their most recommended tourist destinations on the website www.germany.travel between March and July 2024. The GNTB is the marketing organization commissioned by the federal government for the travel destination Germany.

Top-100-Sights in Germany

While exploring the variety of attractions in Germany, many visitors highly recommend utilizing their free time at the renowned Miniatur Wunderland in Hamburg, which took the first place in the survey. On the other hand, the Nürburgring, recognized as one of the best tourist spots, can also be an excellent option for utilizing one's free time, providing an opportunity to experience the excitement of this legendary racetrack.

Read also:

Comments

Related

American musician Ashnikko delivered a sole live appearance in Germany.
German Federal States

The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music

Joyful atmosphere in Hamburg - The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music A multitude of onlookers commenced the Pop and Art Festival MS Dockville in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg on a Friday evening, set against a captivating industrial landscape. Starting from the afternoon, the locale had been swarming

 and  James Williams
Members Public

Latest

American musician Ashnikko delivered a sole live appearance in Germany.
German Federal States

The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music

Joyful atmosphere in Hamburg - The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music A multitude of onlookers commenced the Pop and Art Festival MS Dockville in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg on a Friday evening, set against a captivating industrial landscape. Starting from the afternoon, the locale had been swarming

 and  James Williams
Members Public