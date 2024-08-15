- The Nürburgring is one of the most popular attractions

Nürburg/Hamburg (lrs) - The Nürburgring has been voted one of the most popular tourist attractions in Germany by foreign tourists. The legendary racetrack in the Eifel region ranks fourth in the survey, according to data released by the German National Tourist Board (GNTB) in Hamburg. Around 25,000 people from abroad reportedly voted online. The Miniatur Wunderland in Hamburg took first place, followed by the Europa-Park in Rust and the Phantasialand in Brühl.

For the survey, thousands of people named their most recommended tourist destinations on the website www.germany.travel between March and July 2024. The GNTB is the marketing organization commissioned by the federal government for the travel destination Germany.

Top-100-Sights in Germany

