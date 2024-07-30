- The number of training positions is rising slightly

The number of apprenticeships in Rhineland-Palatinate has increased by three percent compared to the previous year. This is according to figures published by the Industry and Commerce Chamber (IHK) Rhineland-Palatinate ahead of the start of training in early August. They show a total of 7,586 new registered apprenticeships in the entire federal state in the year 2024.

At the same time, according to an IHK survey, almost half of the surveyed companies were unable to fill their offered apprenticeship positions. Therefore, there are very good chances for spontaneous young people to find an apprenticeship in the coming weeks, the IHK states. The industry and commerce chambers accompany more than half of the apprenticeships across the state.

The increase in apprenticeships is a positive sign for the importance of ongoing [education and training] in Rhineland-Palatinate. However, the high number of unfilled apprenticeship positions indicates a need for further emphasis on [education and training] initiatives to match supply and demand.

Read also: