Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsEducation and training

The number of training positions is rising slightly

More apprentices in Rhineland-Palatinate than last year are starting vocational training in industry and commerce - at the same time, there are still many places unoccupied.

 and  Anthony Ross
1 min read
As of now, half of the apprenticeship places remain unfilled according to the Chamber of Industry...
As of now, half of the apprenticeship places remain unfilled according to the Chamber of Industry and Commerce.

- The number of training positions is rising slightly

The number of apprenticeships in Rhineland-Palatinate has increased by three percent compared to the previous year. This is according to figures published by the Industry and Commerce Chamber (IHK) Rhineland-Palatinate ahead of the start of training in early August. They show a total of 7,586 new registered apprenticeships in the entire federal state in the year 2024.

At the same time, according to an IHK survey, almost half of the surveyed companies were unable to fill their offered apprenticeship positions. Therefore, there are very good chances for spontaneous young people to find an apprenticeship in the coming weeks, the IHK states. The industry and commerce chambers accompany more than half of the apprenticeships across the state.

The increase in apprenticeships is a positive sign for the importance of ongoing [education and training] in Rhineland-Palatinate. However, the high number of unfilled apprenticeship positions indicates a need for further emphasis on [education and training] initiatives to match supply and demand.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Latest

Microsoft exceeded expectations in sales and profit.
Economy

Microsoft is being dropped by impatient investors

Microsoft is being dropped by impatient investors Microsoft's Cloud Business Keeps Growing, But Not as Fast as Analysts Expected After Recent Billion-Dollar Investments. Post-market, the stock plunges. Billion-dollar investments in data centers for Artificial Intelligence (AI) have yet to translate into accelerated growth for Microsoft's cloud

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public