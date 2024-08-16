The number of people killed in Gaza since the start of the war has risen to over 40,000

The number of people killed in the Gaza Strip since the start of the Gaza conflict over ten months ago has risen to over 40,000, according to figures from the Hamas-controlled health authority. Over 92,400 Palestinians have also been injured in this period, the authority said. These numbers cannot be independently verified and do not differentiate between combatants and civilians.

Volker Türk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, described this as a "dark milestone for the world." Most of the dead were women and children, a situation he attributed "overwhelmingly to the repeated failure of the Israeli military to comply with the laws of war."

On average, about 130 people have been killed in Gaza each day over the past ten months. Türk described the extent of destruction of homes, hospitals, schools, and places of worship by the Israeli military as "deeply shocking."

International humanitarian law clearly states that the protection of civilians and civilian property and infrastructure is of paramount importance, he said. "Our office has documented serious violations of international humanitarian law by both the Israeli military and Palestinian armed groups, including the armed wing of Hamas." Türk again called for an immediate ceasefire and the release of hostages and arbitrarily detained Palestinians.

Humanitarian organizations have expressed concern about the impact of the conflict on human beings in the Gaza Strip. The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) reported that around 600 children have lost their lives during this period.

