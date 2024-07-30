- The number of people in Hamburg with a mortgage doubles

The number of Hamburg households receiving housing benefit has doubled in the past year. The increase was 103 percent, the statistics office North reported. The number of supported households of employed persons increased by 94 percent to 12,810, and those of pensioners, students, trainees, and unemployed persons by 111 percent to 14,395. The average monthly claim increased by 46 percent to 318 euros.

At the beginning of 2023, the so-called Wohngeld-Plus regulation came into force with the Housing Benefit Act. This is intended to relieve people with low incomes in view of rising prices. Also, home or apartment owners with low incomes who would otherwise not be able to keep their self-occupied property can have their claim checked.

Hamburg's DGB chairwoman Tanja Chawla stated that people's income must be sufficient to live on without having to apply for additional support. "Housing benefit should not be used to pay excessive rents with public funds and delay a social rent policy." Therefore, we are campaigning for a six-year rent freeze, the construction of affordable housing, and a new housing non-profit status," said Chawla.

