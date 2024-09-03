The number of fatalities in Poltava has incremented.

17:04 Scholz Greets Liberated Kremlin Critic Kara-Mursa in BerlinGerman Chancellor Olaf Scholz warmly welcomes Vladimir Kara-Mursa, a vocal critic of the Kremlin who was recently freed from Russian detainment, in the German capital. "I am in awe of Vladimir Kara-Mursa's spirit and bravery, as well as his unrelenting pursuit of a democratic future for Russia," Scholz pens on the X platform. "We successfully negotiated his release through a prisoner swap in August, and today we had the pleasure of engaging in an in-depth conversation." Kara-Mursa is among more than 20 inmates who were granted their freedom in early August as part of an extraordinary prisoner exchange between Russia and several Western countries, including the US and Germany.

16:16 Russia Appears to be Fortifying Kerch Bridge to Fend Off Possible AttacksBritish intelligence has reportedly uncovered indications that Russia is taking precautions to safeguard the Kerch Bridge, a vital connection between Russia and the occupied Crimea. Hurdles made from both floating and sunken barges, sea mines, and smoke-producing generators have been erected to obstruct the bridge's visibility, while the number of air defense systems has been bolstered. There is also an ongoing construction of a structure alongside the bridge which could potentially serve as an additional, single-lane bridge or as a barrier to shield against explosive sea drones used by Ukraine.

15:52 Ukraine Introduces a New Armored Transport Vehicle Called "Standard Bearer"The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has introduced a new armored personnel carrier known as the Khorunzhyi, which translates to "standard bearer." This vehicle has been under development for quite some time, with a single prototype spotted in the frontlines in Feb 2022. The announcement of this new transport vehicle is expected to lead to a significant increase in manufacturing, providing a domestically manufactured reinforcement for the Ukrainian forces' equipment needs.

15:38 Estonia and Lithuania Express Disapproval of Mongolia's Hospitality Towards PutinEstonia and Lithuania have voiced their displeasure towards Mongolia for hosting Russian President Vladimir Putin rather than detaining him. Estonia's Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna stated that the Mongolian government's decision to welcome Putin instead of arresting him harms the International Criminal Court and the global legal system significantly. Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis labeled it as "unacceptable," arguing that Mongolia missed an opportunity to contribute to the termination of Russia's conflict in Ukraine.

14:57 French "Agent" Goes on Trial in Moscow Accused of Violating Russian LawsA French employee of a Swiss non-governmental organization was put on trial in Moscow for allegedly infringing upon Russia's "foreign agents" legislation from Tuesday. The judge ordered that the defendant, Laurent Vinatier, be detained until at least February next year, oppose the French national who was employed as a Russia and former Soviet Union specialist for the Center for Humanitarian Dialogue (HD), a non-profit organization that focuses on mediation and discreet diplomacy to prevent and manage armed conflicts worldwide. He was arrested in Moscow in June.

14:27 Germany to deliver Six More IRIS-T Systems to UkraineAccording to security sources, Germany is slated to provide Ukraine with an additional six IRIS-T SLM air defense systems. The German government also intends to augment its own armed forces with six more of these systems.

13:58 Russian Mi-8 Helicopter Suffers Another AccidentRussian media has reported another incident involving a Russian Mi-8 helicopter. The helicopter suffered a hard landing about 85 kilometers from Irkutsk, injuring two people, and a search and rescue operation is currently underway. The helicopter had initially gone missing after contact was lost near the boundary between the Republic of Buryatia and the Irkutsk region, according to RIA Novosti news agency.

13:34 Zelensky Reports 41 Deaths and Over 180 Injuries in Russian Missile Attack on PoltavaA devastating Russian missile assault on the Ukrainian city of Poltava has resulted in the deaths of 41 people and left over 180 others injured. Restaurants-turned-shelters and a hospital were directly hit during the attack, and the impact of the missiles was so sudden that many people did not have enough time to reach safety. Search and rescue teams managed to save 25 people, while 11 others were retrieved from the wreckage.

A Russian court has handed down a 15-year sentence to a prominent physicist in a penal colony, labeling him a traitor. This is the most recent imprisonment of a scientist accused of disclosing classified information. The 57-year-old was involved in the creation of Russian hypersonic missiles, according to Russian media outlets. Two of his colleagues were also detained on suspicion of treason. This trio from the Institute for Theoretical and Applied Mechanics (ITAM) in Novosibirsk is among over a dozen researchers working on this technology who have been charged with treason by Russia in recent years. The 57-year-old was taken into custody in August 2022. Security sources mentioned that the men faced "extremely severe accusations."

12:15 Russia's Trade with India Almost Doubles

Russia's trade with India increased substantially last year, according to Anatoly Popow, the deputy chairman of Russian Sberbank, who spoke to Reuters. The trade between the two countries reached approximately $65 billion in 2023. The main reason for this increase is that India has become a significant buyer of Russian oil following the imposition of Western sanctions due to Russia's incursion into Ukraine. "In 2022, there was a significant surge in Russian companies' interest in the Indian market, as this market serves as an alternative," Popow stated. "Today, we are also offering rupee accounts for Russian clients. We do not rule out that the rupee may not only function as a method of payment but also as a savings tool," he added. Sberbank manages up to 70% of Russian exports to India.

11:47 Putin Invites Mongolia to BRICS Summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Mongolian President Uchnaagiin Chürelsuh at the start of his journey to Mongolia and extended an invitation to him to attend the upcoming BRICS summit in Russia. "We will be expecting you," Putin informed Russian news outlets during their meeting in the capital Ulaanbaatar. The group consisting of major emerging economies, dominated by Russia and China, will convene at the end of October in Kazan, the capital of the Tatarstan republic. Putin mentioned that he wished to discuss economic cooperation during his time in Mongolia. The potential Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline, which Russia hopes to construct to China and would pass through Mongolia, is expected to be a subject of debate during Putin's visit to Ulaanbaatar.

11:22 Russia Strengthens Air Defense in Belgorod

Russia's military has deployed additional air defense systems to the Belgorod region, according to the defense ministry. The Russian border region has been targeted by Ukrainian counterattacks for some time.

10:57 Ukraine: Russia Targets Railroad Infrastructure

Russia attacked railroad infrastructure in various parts of Ukraine during the night, according to Ukrainian reports. The northern Sumy region and the Dnipropetrovsk region in central-eastern Ukraine were both affected, the state railway company announced.

10:28 Report: Hundreds of Ukrainian Troops Threatened with Encirclement near Pokrovsk

In the Donetsk region, hundreds of Ukrainian troops are under threat of encirclement by Russian forces, according to a "Forbes" report. Russian forces have advanced towards the Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk, pressing past Ukrainian troops who were maintaining a position between the village of Memryk and the Vovcha River. If the 25th Airborne Brigade with its German-manufactured Marder combat vehicles cannot halt the enemy near Ukrainsk, it could result in encirclement, warned the Ukrainian Center for Defense Strategies. Portions of at least four Ukrainian brigades are reportedly being circled by the Russians to the south of Pokrovsk. A Ukrainian withdrawal may already be underway, it is claimed. "It would be wise for them to withdraw from the area before Russian forces cut off their supply and exit routes," suggested the pro-Ukrainian Conflict Intelligence Team. Although the push would cede 30 square miles to the Russians, it could save entire Ukrainian battalions in a critical moment.

10:02 ISW: Russia Regains Lost Positions in Kursk

As per the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Russian forces have recently regained lost positions in Kursk. They are now in positions close to the village of Olgovka, according to the ISW. The ISW suggests that Ukrainian forces have withdrawn from the settlement. A Russian military blogger also wrote that Ukrainian troops have made minor advances near Pogrebki and Malaya Loknya (both northwest of Sudzha) and that Russian forces had previously abandoned their positions within these settlements to avoid encirclement. Furthermore, Ukrainian attacks on Russian ponton bridges over the Seim River in the Glushkovo region continue.

09:30 Why Mongolia Isn't Arresting Putin

Although an international arrest warrant has been issued for Vladimir Putin, Mongolia welcomes him with honor guards. This is not solely due to Mongolia's position between the great powers of Russia and China, as pointed out by ntv correspondent Rainer Munz.

09:00 Ukrainian Grid Operator Head removal due to Security LapsesThe chief of the Ukrainian state-owned electricity provider, Ukrenergo, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, has supposedly been dismissed. The reason provided is his inability to safeguard energy facilities amid rising Russian attacks. This was announced by Ukrainian broadcaster Suspilne, referencing insider sources within the company. The Ukrenergo supervisory board voted 4-2 in support of Kudrytskyj's termination. "Kudrytskyi is accused of neglecting past directives of the commanding authority and inadequately protecting Ukrenergo's facilities," the sources stated. Kudrytskyi is additionally under scrutiny for alleged corruption accusations.

08:22 Subversion of Military Draft Evasion: Authorities Expose Hundreds of Illicit NetworksUkrainian authorities have uncovered over 570 backdoor operations aiding males in defying military service since the onset of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. According to Andrii Demtschenko, spokesperson for the state border service, as reported by "Kyiv Independent", these groups facilitate Ukrainian men in fleeing abroad and issue false medical certificates to exempt them. These services reportedly cost between $7,000 and $10,000. Ukrainian men aged 18-60 are typically barred from leaving the country due to potential conscription. In 2024, over 200 such networks were uncovered.

07:50 Former Russian Oligarch: Russians View Kursk Offensive as 'Unforeseen Calamity'Russian dissident and ex-oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky finds the Russian people's response to Ukraine's Kursk offensive "intriguing". He shared his thoughts with "Tagesspiegel", expressing that Russians perceive the Ukrainian advance not as an enemy invasion but as "an unforeseen calamity". The populace is discontented with how their authorities are dealing with the situation, leading to a decline in Putin's approval ratings.

07:22 Ukraine: Child Fatality in Russian Attack on SaporizhzhiaAs per Ukrainian accounts, a Russian attack on Saporizhzhia, a southeastern city in Ukraine, resulted in at least two fatalities last night. According to Saporizhzhia Oblast governor Ivan Fedorov's Telegram post, a 38-year-old woman and an 8-year-old boy lost their lives. A 43-year-old and a 12-year-old were injured, with the young girl presently in intensive care. A city building was partially destroyed, and the blast and debris affected other buildings.

06:58 Nuclear Missile Launch Site Discovery by U.S. ResearchersTwo U.S. researchers claim they've pinpointed the suspected launch site of Russia's "Invincible" nuclear-powered cruise missile, nicknamed "superweapon" by Vladimir Putin, in NATO terminology - SSC-X-9 Skyfall. Known as 9M730 Burevestnik, the missile is believed to evade U.S. missile defense systems. The researchers, utilizing satellite imagery, spotted a construction project near a nuclear warhead storage facility. This site, approximately 475 kilometers north of Moscow, is speculated to be the covert launch site, with nine launch pads under construction. The site is reportedly well-suited for a major, stationary missile system, NBA's sole current project being Skyfall. Neither Russian Defense Ministry nor the Washington embassy responded to a request for comment.

06:30 Moscow Oil Refinery Suffers Partial Shutdown

Following a fire caused by an alleged Ukrainian drone strike, the Moscow oil refinery of Gazprom Neft has partially ceased operations, as reported by Reuters, using unnamed sources. The Euro+ unit, responsible for about half of the refinery's capacity, has been temporarily halted. The plant's operations are anticipated to restart within five to six days post-repairs. The Moscow plant handled 11.6 million tons of crude oil in 2021, as per Reuters. The ultimate extent of the facility damages on refining capacity remains uncertain.

05:58 Russian Ex-Oligarch: West's Approach Extends Putin's Reign

Russian dissident and ex-oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky criticizes the Western governments' handling of Russia. In an interview with "Tagesspiegel," Khodorkovsky argues that the West is making "several strategic blunders," prolonging Putin's tenure in power. "The West must publicly declare war against the decision-makers," he said, founder of the banned opposition group "Open Russia Foundation." He strongly disagrees with labeling Russia itself as an adversary and equating the decision-makers with the population. Regarding the Ukraine war, Khodorkovsky asserts, "If the West had acted during the comprehensive war's onset in February 2022 as it currently does, the conflict would have already ended."

04:13 Zelenskyy: Retaking Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant is Highly Dangerous

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announces a chat with the chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, in Kyiv. The meeting will occur following Grossi's visit to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, as Zelenskyy mentions in a social media video. Unfortunately, Zelenskyy explains, Ukraine can't regain control of the plant at present, as he sees no beneficial opportunities on the battlefield, and those that might exist are risky. Grossi previously tweeted about heading to the plant to continue support and prevent a nuclear catastrophe. Since the onset of the 2022 invasion, Europe's biggest nuclear power plant has been under Russian control. Both sides accuse one another of striking the facility.

02:27 Governor: Russian Missiles Kill at Least One in Dnipro

At least one individual dies and three others get hurt in a Russian missile attack on Dnipro, the central Ukrainian city, according to the region's governor, Serhiy Lysak, via Telegram. Multiple residential buildings in a city district suffered damage in the attack. However, independent confirmation of the information is not available.

23:55 Zelensky Seeks Approval for Long-range Weapons, Points to Germany

Far from the battleground, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy once more advocates for long-range weapons during a gathering with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof in Zaporizhzhia. Apart from authorization for strikes against targets in Russia's interior, the delivery of these missiles is needed, Zelenskyy emphasizes in southern Ukraine. While Russia controls portions of the Zaporizhzhia region, it hasn't seized the regional capital. They discussed new Patriot missile systems, aircraft, ammunition, and equipment, additional sanctions against Russia, and preventing Russia from establishing new fronts in Ukraine, as stated by Zelenskyy. In hope for approval of long-range weapons, Zelenskyy names the US, UK, France, and Germany. Though Kyiv appears more optimistic today, Zelenskyy doesn't provide further details.

22:13 Kyiv Argues with Mongolia over Hosting Putin

Ukraine criticizes the Mongolian government for accommodating Russian President Vladimir Putin and demands consequences. By aiding Putin, who is wanted for war crimes in Ukraine, Mongolia becomes an accomplice in his "war crimes," Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tychyj asserts. Putin arrived in the country today. "We will collaborate with our partners to bring consequences for Ulaanbaatar," Tychyj said. "The Mongolian government's inability to execute the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant against Putin is a severe blow to the ICC and the international justice system," Tychyj mentioned.

21:59 Putin Defied International Arrest Warrant in Mongolia

Russian President Vladimir Putin was welcomed by a Mongolian honor guard despite an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court (ICC). Ukraine promised to collaborate with partners to bring "consequences" for Mongolia in the evening. The ICC issued the warrant against Putin for the alleged illegitimate deportation of Ukrainian children during the Ukrainian conflict. Ukraine, alongside Western nations and human rights activists, calls for the warrant's implementation. Putin was saluted by an honor guard at Ulaanbaatar's airport today, prior to attending celebrations commemorating the 85th anniversary of the Soviet and Mongolian victory over Japan. A meeting with Mongolian President Uchnaa Khurelsukh is scheduled.

21:48 Report: Ukraine Uses 'Palianytsia' Drone Against Crimea Target

The Ukrainian military reportedly utilized the Ukrainian-designed rocket drone "Palianytsia" against a military target in the Russian-controlled Crimean Peninsula for the first time, as per Ukrainska Prawda, a Ukrainian newspaper. The drone's name likely serves a purpose, as "Palianytsia" is a term Ukrainians use to refer to Russian soldiers or saboteurs. Since the comprehensive Russian invasion began, Ukrainians have utilized the term.

