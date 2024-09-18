The number of fatalities in flooded regions has climbed up to a minimum of 23 individuals.

The fatalities due to the flooding in Central and Eastern Europe's affected areas have increased to at least 23. The Austrian scenario has seen some relief, with the Vienna administration assigning 45 million euros from its disaster relief fund for reconstruction.

Tropical storm "Anett", globally recognized as "Boris", has led to devastating rainfall and flooding in Austria and sections of the Czech Republic, Poland, and Romania since last Friday. To date, five fatalities have occurred in Austria, seven in Poland, and seven in Romania.

In the Czech Republic, the latest fatality was a 70-year-old woman from the village of Kobyla nad Vidnavkou in the northeast, who had been missing since Sunday. Her demise was confirmed on Wednesday, as reported by the police spokesperson. The woman was allegedly trapped in a fence by the Vidnavka River near her residence, due to the flood.

Eight more individuals are still listed as missing in the Czech Republic. The flood, which submerged entire regions and decimated numerous homes, is gradually retreating, revealing the extensive destruction.

The improvement in the heavily hit Lower Austria has enabled the commencement of cleanup operations. Vienna's administration has allocated 45 million euros from its disaster relief fund for reconstruction, as Chancellor Karl Nehammer declared. The fund is projected to reach a total of one billion euros.

In the wake of the flood, numerous areas in the Czech Republic have been significantly affected, requiring immediate attention and recovery efforts. The floodwaters have submerged numerous homes and buildings in these flood areas, causing extensive damage.

