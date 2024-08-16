The number of doctoral students at German universities has fallen slightly

The number of doctoral candidates at German universities has slightly decreased. In 2023, there were 204,900 people in the process of obtaining a doctorate, as reported by the Federal Statistical Office on Friday in Wiesbaden. This was 0.2 percent less than the previous year. On average, doctoral candidates were 30.4 years old.

Men, at an average age of 30.8 years, were almost a year older than women, who averaged 29.9 years. Nearly one in four in the process of obtaining a doctorate had a foreign nationality.

More than one in four were pursuing a doctorate in the field of human medicine/health sciences. The second most popular field was mathematics, natural sciences, with 23 percent. The third and fourth places were occupied by engineering sciences and law, economics, and social sciences.

There were significant differences in gender distribution across fields. Three out of four doctoral candidates in engineering sciences were men. In the fields of art, art history, and agricultural, forestry, and nutrition sciences, two out of three were women. In absolute numbers, men most frequently pursued doctorates in engineering sciences, while women did so most frequently in the field of human medicine/health sciences. Across all fields, the proportion of women and men was 48 and 52 percent, respectively.

Sixteen percent of those working on a doctoral thesis began in 2023, a decrease of 2.3 percent compared to the previous year. Of the new doctoral candidates, 27 percent had a foreign nationality.

