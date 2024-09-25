The number of casualties from Myanmar's floods surpasses 400 marks.

Over 400 individuals have perished in Myanmar due to the catastrophic floods brought about by Typhoon "Yagi". The military administration reported a surge in fatalities to 419. Initially, officials reported 384 deaths and 89 missing individuals. No information regarding the missing was disclosed on Tuesday. According to UN assessments, approximately 887,000 people in the Southeastern Asian nation have been impacted by the floods.

"Yagi" proved to be one of the most potent typhoons in the area in a long time. It struck Vietnam's northern coast on September 7, leading to the most devastating floods the nation has witnessed in years. Additionally, the typhoon wreaked havoc in Laos, Thailand, and Myanmar, resulting in numerous deaths from floods and landslides, with hundred of people losing their lives.

The military administration announced an increase in flood-related fatalities in Myanmar to 419, bringing the total deaths due to Typhoon "Yagi" to hundreds. The impacts of the typhoon have been widespread, affecting approximately 887,000 people in Southeast Asia, resulting in numerous deaths.

Read also: