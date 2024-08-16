- The number of cases of bluetongue in the county of Marburg-Biedenkopf

Blue Tongue Disease Spreads in Hessen

The Blue Tongue Disease is further spreading in Hessen. The disease caused by the new pathogen BTV-3 has now been detected in sheep and cattle in the Marburg-Biedenkopf district. This was announced by the district administration in Marburg. According to current information from the veterinary office of the district, there are officially confirmed cases of twelve infected sheep and ten infected cattle. These cases are spread throughout the district.

The Blue Tongue Disease was first discovered in Germany in October 2023. All ruminants such as cattle, sheep, and goats are susceptible to this animal disease. Even llamas and alpacas, as well as wild ruminants, can become infected. On July 5, the Blue Tongue Disease was detected in a cow in the Vogelsberg district. Since then, breeding and utility animals of susceptible species from Hessen may no longer be transported to disease-free regions within the EU.

The virus is transmitted by small blood-sucking midges. Therefore, the veterinary office recommends treating all animals - both healthy and sick - with an insect-repellent agent when the disease occurs to contain it, explained the Marburg-Biedenkopf district administration. Additionally, vaccination of animals against the disease is recommended.

There is no danger to humans

The pathogen is harmless to humans. Meat and milk, as well as products derived from them, can be consumed by humans without any concerns, the district administration further stated.

In affected sheep, the viral disease manifests itself in very high fever, with the head and mouth membranes swelling. This leads to increased saliva flow and foam formation in front of the mouth. The tongue also swells and can hang out of the mouth.

In cattle, the clinical symptoms include inflammation of the teat skin and membranes in the area of the eyelids and mouth cavity. Sloughing of membranes in the area of the tongue and mouth, as well as blisters on the coronary band, can also be observed. A blue tongue infection in cattle usually runs milder than in sheep. Affected animals are neither killed nor are there so-called restriction zones around an operation.

The Blue Tongue Disease is notifiable in Germany, suspected cases must be reported to the veterinary office. Ruminants can be vaccinated against the Blue Tongue Disease.

The Blue Tongue Disease has also impacted cattle in Hessen, as ten infected animals have been confirmed by the veterinary office. Implementing insect-repellent agents on all animals during outbreaks is recommended to help contain the disease.

